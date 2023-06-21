DUP had ‘no wish to get involved in internal Conservative Party dispute’ over Partygate report

Jim Shannon previously gave an emotional speech in the Commons detailing how his mother-in-law died during the Covid crisis. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

The DUP said it had “no wish to get involved” in what it called “an internal Conservative Party dispute” as it tried to why its MPs abstained from a vote on Boris Johnson’s Partygate report at Westminster yesterday

All eight DUP MPs abstained in Monday’s House of Commons vote as members backed the report that found the former Prime Minister deliberately misled Parliament over lockdown parties at Downing Street – endorsing the Privileges Committee’s findings by 354 votes to seven.

Alliance MP Stephen Farry, who backed the report, said the number of abstentions was “worrying” and criticised the DUP for “ducking” the vote.

Among the others not to vote were current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also did not vote, nor did his immediate predecessors Brandon Lewis or Shailesh Vara.

The damning report, published last week, found that Mr Johnson deliberately misled the House of Commons after the Partygate scandal emerged by repeatedly telling MPs that Covid rules had been followed at all times in Downing Street.

Former PM Theresa May and Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt were among the senior Conservatives who supported the report’s findings, as did NIO minister Steve Baker and ex-NI Secretary Julian Smith.

No vote was recorded for 225 MPs, because they either abstained or did not turn up to vote.

The DUP said that while the rule breaking was “grotesque” and that “senior members of the party had lost loved ones during the Covid lockdown, they all had to abide by restrictions”.

But, the party said it viewed the report as a dispute within the Conservative Party’ and had “decided to steer clear of that”.

The party pointed that lockdown rules had also been broken in Northern Ireland during Covid, mentioning the Bobby Storey funeral, yet no sanctions had been imposed on Sinn Fein politicians who attended.

Among senior DUP members abstaining was Jim Shannon, the Strangford MP, who gave an emotional speech last year detailing how he had lost his mother-in-law during the Covid pandemic.

In January last year, Mr Shannon was in tears in the Commons as he joined other MPs in questioning the paymaster general Michael Ellis during an urgent question in the Commons, after it had been revealed the then prime minister’s principal private secretary had invited employees to a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.

In Monday’s Commons session, no vote was recorded from the eight DUP MPs – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Gregory Campbell, Carla Lockhart, Paul Girvan, Jim Shannon, Ian Paisley, Gavin Robinson or Sammy Wilson.

The Northern Irish MPs who voted to approve the report were North Down MP Mr Farry and SDLP leader Colm Eastwood.

Alliance MP Dr Farry said: “This should have been a slam dunk situation. The report is fairly damning.

"This is probably one of the most serious breaches of the Rules of Parliament that we have seen, and for many people, particularly members of the Conservative Party and obviously the DUP to duck it, I think sends out a very worrying message in terms of standards, because we have to draw a line in the sand.”

Mr Johnson had urged his allies not to oppose the report, arguing that the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics said it was a move designed to avoid revealing the low level of remaining support for him among Tory MPs.

The vote followed several hours of debate, during which Tory and opposition MPs delivered a series of blistering speeches in which Mr Johnson was criticised as a “man child who won’t see that he only has himself to blame” and defended as “a human too”.

Mr Johnson had announced he was quitting as an MP ahead of the report’s publication, branding the committee a “kangaroo court”.