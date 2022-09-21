DUP insists Stormont has ‘no magic wand’ to deal with energy crisis

DUP North Belfast MLA Phillip Brett has accused Sinn Fein and Alliance representatives of “misleading the public” about the ability of a fully functioning Assembly to address energy price hikes.

Political opponents of the DUP are adamant the party’s boycott of the institutions has prevented them from getting emergency funds out to the public to assist with the cost of living crisis.

Mr Brett said: “The Northern Ireland Finance Minister has written to the Chancellor, jointly with the other UK devolved Finance Ministers, stating that the energy crisis is of such a scale that it can only be addressed by a UK Government scheme.

“In the letter dated September 21 2022, the Sinn Fein Finance Minister states: ‘Ministers in the Devolved Governments have exhausted the options available to us to address the cost crisis, stretching every pound available to us to provide support. The main levers that can make a difference are held by the UK Government . . .’

“It is disgraceful therefore that Sinn Fein and Alliance representatives are still playing politics and spinning yarns to the public that a fully functioning Stormont would drive down energy prices. Such an approach is dishonest and misleading.

"Indeed, they never once set out the details of how the NI Assembly would address energy costs or how they would fund it.

“Just as in the Covid pandemic, it is right that the UK Government step in to address the needs of households. Only the Treasury has the fire power to do this.

“There is no magic wand in Stormont and there is no pot of cash either. Only last week the Finance Minister wrote to me confirming that the rising energy bills in NI Departments require an additional £190m alone.

“Its time Sinn Fein and Alliance representatives stopped telling porkies and trying to pull the wool over people’s eyes,” he said.

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald said workers, families and small businesses are struggling to pay their bills in this cost-of-living emergency and need an Executive now.

“How much longer will Philip Brett and his DUP colleagues sit on their hands and deprive people of support they’re entitled to by refusing to show up for work?

“Sinn Fein are ready to form an Executive today, to work together with others to put money in people’s pockets and make people’s lives better,” she added.

“The DUP need to join with the rest of us to work together and help to deliver for people in an Executive as we face into a difficult winter.”

On Wednesday, Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew has said an Executive is required to deal with the challenges facing the health service.

The Alliance Party said: "The DUP are pretending that no Executive has no consequences: that lie needs to be exposed.

"With an Executive we can't do everything, but without one we can do nothing to help support local people at a really desperate time.

"They may not like us telling the truth about the consequences of their actions, but with Northern Ireland's energy market uniquely different to the rest of the UK, it is their decision - and theirs alone - to block the formation of an Executive which is causing pain and suffering now.

"The DUP needs to own up to this shameful behaviour."