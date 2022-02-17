DUP is slammed over £300m of extra funding now ‘in limbo’

There are growing concerns an additional £300m allocated to the Executive by the Treasury can’t be used as a result of the political crisis.

The money is on top of the proposed allocations under the three-year draft budget, which needs Executive approval to be implemented.

Northern Ireland is allocated billions each year by the UK Government under Barnett consequentials.

This is a mechanism used to automatically adjust public expenditure in the devolved regions in proportion to funding for England.

Additional money is received via the mechanism throughout the year — but it has been confirmed this cannot be allocated without a functioning Executive.

Following legal advice, Finance Minister Conor Murphy told MLAs on Monday: “Members will be aware of my intention to carry over a significant amount of money in order to ease pressures faced by departments next year.

“One hundred million of funding resulting from the recently announced council tax rebate in England can be carried forward to 2022/23.

“We will also receive an additional £150m in 2022/23 following the announcement of a discount on electricity bills for consumers in Britain.

“The Executive can also carry over a limit of £104.3m in unspent resource.

“Currently, £95m is unspent, and I would recommend that at least £50m is carried over.

“This means that the Executive, if it were still in place, could allocate in the region of an extra £300m to departments for next year, on top of the published draft budget position.”

Alliance MLA Andrew Muir hit out at the situation, saying £300m was now “in limbo” due to the actions of the DUP.

“This also begs the question of how much other money departments will be forced to surrender due to the DUP’s addiction to destruction,” he added.

“This simply isn’t good enough.

“Our health service is in crisis, the cost of living continues to rise and we urgently need to tackle the escalating climate crisis.

“This move will also starve policing and justice of vital funding to keep people safe and fight crime.

“I’m calling on the DUP to immediately explain how they stand over inflicting such distress on our community.

“Northern Ireland should not be made to suffer because of internal DUP infighting in a desperate attempt to claw back votes lost because of their own incompetence.”

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said the budget now to be passed was a “stop-gap measure”.

That Northern Ireland has significant challenges, in health waiting lists, the economy, in education, dealing with fuel poverty, increasing police numbers, amongst many others, just shows the folly of pulling down the Executive just before the budget was due to be passed,” he said.

“The reality over the last few years, when Sinn Fein pulled the Executive down over RHI, and now the DUP trying to squeeze electoral advantage, just shows that neither of these parties are fit for government.”