DUP lambasted for not attending annual LGBTQIA+ event as MLA withdraws over illness

Karen McShane chaired the discussion and began by addressing the absence of the DUP

The DUP has been criticised for not attending an annual LGBTQIA+ event at Stormont on Wednesday evening, after MLA Pam Cameron pulled out of the discussion due to feeling unwell.

Karen McShane, who starred in the 2019 Channel 4 trans documentary The Making of Me, chaired a panel during the Pink News Pride Reception, with politicians from Northern Ireland’s other four main parties.

Karen, who is also a trustee of The Rainbow Project charity, which promotes the health and wellbeing of LGBT+ people in NI, started the discussion by saying: “I’d like to know what Pam has done over the past year for us. I also want to pass on my condolences, she’s very unwell — apparently.

“After this event last year, we invited Jeffrey Donaldson to come and meet with us so we could talk about the issues within the LGBT community and discuss them with the DUP. I wish I could tell you more, he still hasn’t accepted our invitation.”

The DUP was further lambasted for voting in favour of a new UK-wide bill, which would ban the promotion of gender transitioning in schools.

DUP's Pam Cameron

The Schools (Gender and Parental Rights) Bill was introduced to the House of Commons on Tuesday by Reclaim MP Andrew Bridgen, who was kicked out of the Conservative Party for criticising the Covid vaccine rollout. The proposed bill was blocked by 40 votes to 34.

However, six DUP MPs backed him.

During the Pink News panel, Sinn Fein’s Emma Sheerin, the SDLP’s Séamas de Faoite, UUP’s Doug Beattie and Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson spoke about ongoing issues within the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland, including banning conversion therapy and promoting a gender recognition act.

Sinn Fein’s Emma Sheerin, SDLP’s Seamas de Faoite, UUP’s Doug Beattie and Alliance’s Eoin Tennyson at the Pink News Pride event chaired by Karen McShane

The resounding theme was that ‘not enough can be done’ due to the lack of a functioning Executive, which the DUP was also blamed for by the speakers.

At the beginning of the event, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made the opening remarks, but left directly after his speech.

He said that the heart of the Tory Government’s agenda is “that everyone in this country should be able to achieve anything, no matter where they have come from” or what their sexual orientation is.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris with UUP leader Doug Beattie

Mr de Faoite later claimed that after speaking to the Secretary of State earlier that evening, he brought up the issue of financial cuts to local youth services that provide counselling to members of the LGBT+ community.

He said that Mr Heaton-Harris told him he was “talking b******s” and added that he felt the NI Secretary’s words did not reflect the UK Government’s actions.

A source close to Mr Heaton-Harris said that “factually incorrect points” had been made to the SoS at the event, which were “directly rebutted”.

"The budget allocations set in Budget 2023 - 2024 have prioritised protecting public services that people most rely on,” the source said.

“Due to the political stalemate and long-term neglect of the budget in NI it’s vital that work is done to balance the books. The best people to do that are the politicians voted for by the people of Northern Ireland.“

Regarding Ms Cameron’s absence, a DUP spokesperson said: “Pam, due to unforeseen circumstances (illness), was unable to make it. She sent her apologies to the organisers and they were accepted. Pam represented the party at this event last year and had intended to do so again.”

A Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said Chris Heaton-Harris “was honoured to attend and speak at” the event. The spokesperson also extended his “thanks for all for attending and organising a brilliant event celebrating the LGBT+ community in Northern Ireland”.