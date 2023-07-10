DUP leader calls on social media companies to ‘do more’ as MP faces ‘appalling abuse’

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has called on social media companies to "do more" after one of his MPs was subjected to "appalling abuse".

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart was targeted after she appeared on the BBC's Sunday Politics programme.

The abuse was also condemned by UUP leader Doug Beattie as "appalling", and he urged Twitter to deal with "anonymous troll and hate accounts".

Sir Jeffrey said Ms Lockhart had recently been through a difficult time following a family bereavement.

"She's only getting back into the full swing of work again, and to receive the level of abuse that Carla received over the weekend is utterly appalling," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"I would say to those, particularly Irish Republicans who seem to target female unionist public representatives, there is a pattern here, a very clear pattern that we have observed and monitored.

"I would say to them, if you want to have respect for your argument and your point of view and your aspirations, then it is time to stop disrespecting unionists and particularly female unionist representatives who you target in the most cowardly and defensive way.

"It is wrong, it should stop and frankly social media and Twitter in particular should do more to protect people who are doing their job, trying to represent the community and subject to the most vile abuse at times online."

Earlier, Ms Lockhart criticised “faceless trolls” who abused her online following an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

The Upper Bann politician responded after being targeted following comments she made regarding effigies being burnt on bonfires.

She said trolls targeted her on a “daily” basis, based on her looks instead of her politics.

"Predictably, when I stand up for my community, faceless trolls use it as their daily reason to abuse me. Not on my politics, which they may not agree with, but on their perception of how I look,” she said on Twitter.

“When you go down that route, you’ve lost your argument, and I will still be here.”

On Sunday, the MP appeared on the politics programme and said that she disagreed with effigies being burnt on bonfires.

Speaking to host Mark Carruthers, Ms Lockhart said: “I have always been clear I don’t want to see bonfires with effigies or flags on them.

“I want to see bonfires that represent the very historic nature of them when they were lit to welcome King William to Northern Ireland. I don’t agree with it (use of effigies) and I want to see that move on.

“In my own constituency (Upper Bann), significant strides have been made with bonfires and that is what I want to see in the future.”

Her comments came after controversy regarding a bonfire in Moygashel. The bonfire was lit on Saturday with a tricolour and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on top.

The PSNI have said they are treating the incident as a hate crime.

Ms Lockhart was supported by party colleague Emma Little-Pengelly who branded the abuse “beyond repulsive”.

"The level of toxic, nasty abuse Carla Lockhart MP gets on this forum is beyond repulsive,” she posted.

"It's a terrible reflection of all who partake in it. Disagree with politics all you like, but to descend into the mocking, personal, degrading and demeaning shames all who take part.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler called the abuse “sick”.

"The abuse and hateful trolling that @carlalockhart and other female politicians get on this platform, and other areas of life, is absolutely sick,” he said.

"Fair play to you Carla for not giving I’m to small minded When they can’t play the ball, they should leave the pitch.”

Ms Lockhart has campaigned in the past to tackle online social media abuse, particularly against female politicians.

In 2021 the MP told the House of Commons that women in public life are being “bombarded by abuse on a daily basis”.