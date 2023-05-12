DUP leader defends council candidate with alleged links to loyalist paramilitary group

The leader of the DUP has defended a council candidate who once represented a group reportedley linked to loyalist paramilitaries.

Ian McLaughlin, who is standing for the party in west Belfast, is alleged to have previously been involved with an advisory body linked to the UDA.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told BBC NI’s The View programme on Thursday that Mr McLaughlin is not a member of the Ulster Political Research Group (UPRG).

"We have talked to Ian and Ian is not a member of the UPRG,” he insisted.

"Ian has been a member of the DUP for some time, Ian went through the proper selection process.”

Read more DUP’s message of fear is 50 years out of date

Sir Jeffrey revealed that he personally asked Mr McLaughlin about his alleged involvement with a UPRG Twitter account which was known for sending trolling and derogatory messages online.

Some posts referred to Irish people as "paddy", women as "b***h" in addition to using offensive slurs to describe disabled people and Travellers.

However, the anonymous account vanished around the time election candidates were selected.

Programme host Mark Carruthers asked Sir Jeffrey if he was aware of any connection between Mr McLaughlin and the “sexist, racist and sectarian” tweets.

"Not to my knowledge,” the DUP leader said.

"He denied he is responsible for what has been alleged, I have yet to see the evidence.”

Sir Jeffrey refused to speculate on Mr McLaughlin’s future in the party “without evidence”.

The presenter noted Sir Jeffrey’s use of “strange language” during the tense exchange.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The party leader was then asked about Mid East Antrim candidate Marc Collins who was previously suspended from the council over tweets he made regarding Sinn Fein’s John Finucane.

Acting commissioner Katrin Shaw decided that Mr Collins had breached the councillor’s code of conduct by posting a tweet on November 18, 2019, and a retweet the following day, which included reference to North Belfast MP who was Sinn Fein’s Westminster election candidate for the constituency at the time.

Michelle O'Neill urges the DUP to return to Stormont

Mr Collins’ tweet claimed that Mr Finucane “supports and promotes the IRA” and “isn’t innocent by any means”.

His retweet was of a message promoting banners erected in the Shankill area of Belfast which contained allegations against several members of the Finucane family.

Mr Carruthers cited other social media activity, including posts describing the PSNI as scumbags and offensive comments about asylum seekers.

Sir Jeffrey said Mr Collins “recognises some of the things he said on social media were wrong” and has given assurances there will be no repeat.

"Marc has been a hard working local representative, he delivers for people in his local area,” he added.

The awkward conversation continued when Sir Jeffrey was challenged about Mid and East Antrim candidate Tyler Hoey’s social media use.

He liked a tweet glorifying the Greysteel massacre before he was chosen to stand in the upcoming council election.

Mr Hoey also mocked the deaths of 39 Vietnamese immigrants found in the back of a lorry in Essex, insulted transgender people, and voiced support for the drug dealing South East Antrim UDA.

"Is that acceptable?” Mr Carruthers asked.

"No, it’s not,” Sir Jeffrey replied.

The DUP leader said he has made that clear and received a commitment there will be no repeat.