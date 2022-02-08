DUP leader Donaldson denies ‘collusion’ between party and Government over legislation aiming to protect Assembly from future collapse

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last night denied there was “collusion” between the DUP and the Government over legislation that aims to protect the Assembly from future collapse.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith told the Commons that it is not “just coincidence” that changes to the Northern Ireland Bill allowing for a long period with a caretaker government were introduced just before the First Minister resigned.

The Conservative former minister, who helped come up with the plan as part of the deal that restored Stormont in 2020, raised questions over a move that ensures the fresh legislation has retrospective powers to cover the period of Paul’s Givan’s resignation.

“Is it really just coincidence that the seven-day retrospective power that ensures last week’s pull-out is covered by the newly introduced transitional provision clause that was actually introduced to the Lords last month?” he asked.

“I know there are people across Northern Ireland who have concerns and questions about how involved the Government was in last week’s decision by the First Minister to leave power-sharing.

“I would be grateful if the minister could explain the context of last week’s pull-out from the UK Government’s point of view and how the retrospective amendment just happened to be put in place weeks ago and now fits perfectly with events as they have panned out.”

In response, Sir Jeffrey said: “There’s absolutely no question of some form of collusion, a popular word in Northern Ireland, between this party and the Government on the timing of these amendments.”

The DUP leader told MPs in the Commons that “the question of the timing of our decision is not influenced by any amendment to this Bill.”