DUP leader tells Tory MPs party will not reconvene power-sharing

The leader of the DUP has told the European Research Group (ERG) his party will not rejoin power-sharing at Stormont, according to Tory MPs.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson reportedly made the remarks to members of the Eurosceptic group which has criticised the Stormont brake after legal experts advised them it was "practically useless".

It comes as two former prime ministers, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, confirmed they will vote against Rishi Sunak's new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland in a debate later on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson said the deal would either mean Northern Ireland remained tied to the EU, or the UK would not be able to take advantage of Brexit.

Meanwhile Ms Truss believes it would not resolve issues with a deal Mr Johnson struck with the EU in 2019.

Other Brexit-backing Tories are also expected to oppose the deal and the opposition of two former PMs may embolden even more to rebel against the government.

However Northern Ireland Minister Steve Baker has denounced the pair, telling reporters that Mr Johnson risks "looking like a pound shop Nigel Farage" if he votes against the deal.

The deputy chairman of ERG, David Jones, said the group is “not Stalinist” when asked if it would take a unified position on the deal which he intends to vote against.

However chairman Mark Francois said its "strong recommendation" is for Conservative Party MPs to reject the deal known as the Windsor Framework.

The scale of the rebellion is not yet clear.

Mr Sunak's government is still expected to win the vote with the support of Labour, which backs the agreement.

The vote is on a key part of the deal, known as the Stormont brake, which aims to give a future Northern Ireland Assembly greater say on how EU laws apply to the region.

Under the emergency mechanism assembly members could formally raise concerns over new EU goods legislation, potentially leading to the suspension of the law and arbitration with the EU.

Wednesday’s vote is likely to be the only vote MPs will get on Mr Sunak's renegotiated deal with the European Union.

The DUP and at least one Tory backbencher have said they will vote against it in a crunch vote in parliament.

In a statement, Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously said while the Windsor Framework represented "significant progress" in addressing the parties concerns but said the framework does not deal with the "fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties".

The DUP has been approached for comment.