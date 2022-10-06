DUP leader to intervene after party councillor inadvertently helped pass special scheme to enhance NI Protocol implementation

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is understood to be planning to personally intervene after a local council signed off an optional scheme over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

According to the BBC’s Nolan Show, Mr Donaldson plans to act after the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council signed off on the scheme on behalf of all eleven councils to prepare for European Union oversight and to increase cooperation and coordination on the implementation of the protocol.

The scheme would seek preparation for EU oversight activities and meet the provisions of the withdrawal agreement and NI Protocol.

The council signed off on the scheme despite being unionist dominated, with the party objecting at the council’s committee level but then going through at a later stage.

It also emerged during the programme that Ards and North Down DUP councillor Nigel Edmund seconded the motion to bring in the scheme in that council area and then later attempted to change his mind.

The programme found that in the full vote on the scheme, Mr Edmund then abstained.

In a statement to BBC NI, the DUP said: “This is another example of NI’s protocol red tape. DUP councillors opposed these checks and voted against them. It is time to get rid of these unnecessary inspections.”

The Belfast Telegraph has reached out to Mr Edmund for comment.

The TUV said they plan to table a motion to rescind the scheme at the Ards and North Down and called for “unionist unity” on the issue.

Their local councillor Stephen Cooper told the Nolan Show on Thursday: “I opposed this at full council I have been consistent as have TUV.

“I thought it was disgraceful this was passed through. I think the only recourse we have now open to us is a rescinding motion.

“I would be confident we will [get it rescinded]. I would be aghast if any unionist would not support a rescinding motion.”

A TUV spokesperson added its group leader on Mid and East Antrim Council, Matthew Armstrong, challenged council officials about why the agreement had not been brought before councillors before signing it off.

“They advise that this is an oversight and that it should have been approved by councillors,” said the party spokesperson.

"Council officials have promised that this will come before council committee at the earliest opportunity and TUV will deploy all measures at our disposal to ensure it is voted down or amended to strip out all checks arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol.”

Alliance Party MLA Sorcha Eastwood accused the DUP of “rank hypocrisy”.

“Look what they have done, they have said it is perfectly fine to tear down the institutions at a time when everyone needs them the most and here they are in local government saying it is not a problem and crack on,” she said.