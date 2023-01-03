DUP leader welcomes ‘admission’ from Leo Varadkar over NI Protocol as Taoiseach says he ‘understands’ unionist concerns

The leader of the DUP has welcomed the Taoiseach’s “admission” that mistakes were made with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Leo Varadkar said mistakes were made on all sides in the handling of Brexit and vowed to be “flexible and reasonable” when attempting to solve issues.

The Irish premier conceded that the protocol is “too strict” and said he understands unionist concerns that the treaty has made them feel less British.

“I’m sure we’ve all made mistakes in the handling of Brexit,” he said.

“There was no road map, no manual, it wasn’t something that we expected would happen and we’ve all done our best to deal with it.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Brexit trading mechanism “was not, is not and will not be” supported by unionists.

“It was a mistake for its authors to press ahead with an agreement that has harmed Northern Ireland’s constitutional and economic place within the United Kingdom,” he added.

“Whilst Mr Varadkar’s comments indicate he now recognises the political reality in Northern Ireland, we need to see a fundamental change of attitude in the negotiations if we are to see an outcome that is durable.”

Mr Varadkar, whose name and image recently appeared in threatening graffiti and posters in loyalist areas, is seen by some unionists as an instrumental figure in the creation of the contentious arrangements.

“Again, I look forward to travelling to Northern Ireland early in the new year, meeting with all the parties and reaching out to all parties and all communities in an effort to find a solution,” the Taoiseach said during a pre-Christmas media briefing.

He added: “One thing I have said in the past is that, when we designed the protocol, when it was originally negotiated, perhaps it was a little bit too strict.

“And we’ve seen that the protocol has worked without it being fully enforced.

“And that’s why I think there is room for flexibility and room for changes and we’re open to that and up for that, and I know from speaking to (European Commission) President (Ursula) von der Leyen and (EC vice president) Maros Sefcovic, that’s their position too.

“So, we are willing to show flexibility and to make compromises. We do want there to be an agreement.

“And, you know, I have spoken to a lot of people who come from a unionist background in Northern Ireland over the years.

“I do understand how they feel about the protocol. They feel that it diminishes their place in the Union, that it creates barriers between Britain and Northern Ireland that didn’t exist before."

However, Mr Varadkar also stressed there are two sides to the story as he pointed to the impact of Brexit which he said “was imposed on Northern Ireland without cross-community consent”.

"One of the good things about the European Union was that it diminished barriers and diminished borders between north and south and that was a great reassurance to people who come from a nationalist background in particular,” he said.

“So I understand that there are two sides to this story.

“A lot of people who are unionists feel that the protocol has separated them from Great Britain.

“A lot of people from a nationalist background in Northern Ireland feel that it separated them from the rest of Ireland.”

Ultimately, Mr Varadkar said Brexit is a reality which is not going to be reversed.

“I accept that – I regret it but I accept it – and anything we’ve done since then, whether it was the backstop or the protocol, was an attempt just to deal with that reality and to avoid a hard border on our island, to make sure that human rights in Northern Ireland are upheld and there is no diminution of them, which is really important to me as well, and also that the European Single Market is protected, and they’re my firm red lines,” he said.

“The backstop (and) the protocol were just mechanisms to achieve those objectives and, so long as we can achieve those objectives, I’ll be as flexible and reasonable as I can be.”

Responding to Mr Varadkar’s comments, Downing Street welcomed the shift in tone from Dublin and said it had "always felt it was possible to enact the protocol in a way that was flexible".

Former Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith said a "radical political and practical solution" was required to break the deadlock.

Mr Smith tweeted: "Positive comments from Leo Varadkar on NI protocol.

"Significant work is needed to sort a radical political and practical solution to trade and broader issues with current arrangements.

"Creative politics from all sides, not legal cheeseparing, needed over the coming weeks."

The EU and the UK are involved in negotiations to reduce the impact of the protocol. It remains to be seen if any deal struck by London and Brussels will be enough to convince the DUP to lift its block on powersharing.

The UK and Irish Governments are keen to see devolution return before April’s landmark 25th anniversary of Northern Ireland’s Good Friday peace agreement.

Separately, Downing Street said the end-of-year deadline for removing EU law from the British statute books remains in place.

It follows reports that ministers were planning to push back the deadline for the removal of about 4,000 pieces of EU-derived laws by December.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "There are no plans to change the 2023 sunset deadline in the Retained EU Law Bill."

He said Mr Sunak had been clear that he wanted EU laws repealed "as quickly as possible" to ensure Britain was run by "our own rules".