DUP likely to vote against key part of Windsor Framework: source

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the announcement of the Windsor Framework deal

The DUP is set to vote against a key element of Rishi Sunak’s Windsor Framework deal, it has been reported.

MPs are set to debate and vote on a motion on the ‘Stormont Brake’ in the Commons on Wednesday, in what is seen as a proxy vote on the overall deal.

The brake is designed to give MLAs a greater say on how EU laws are applied in Northern Ireland.

It would require the signatures of 30 MLAs from two or more parties to be activated.

Once this has happened — and if MLAs are able to demonstrate that the new EU rule has a “significant impact specific to everyday life that is liable to persist” — then the UK would notify the EU that the brake has been applied and the rule is suspended from coming into effect.

The EU and the Government would then review the rule in question, with the UK ultimately having a veto to disapply the rule permanently.

According to a report in the Sunday Telegraph, DUP MPs are likely to vote against the brake on Wednesday.

A source said they “fully expect” this to happen, and also criticised the Prime Minister for his parliamentary tactics in taking one part of the Framework for a Commons vote.

“You can’t take one part of [the Windsor Framework] and leave aside all the rest, especially at the same time as they’re briefing out that this would be taken as a signal on the overall agreement which of course it would be by the Government.

“This vote has been brought forward without the necessary information and texts and details being provided.

“It’s just an outrageous attempt to try to force this through without proper scrutiny or debate or vote.”

On a visit to Washington DC last week, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “It is my current assessment that there remain key areas of concern which require further clarification, reworking and change as well as seeing further legal text.”

The Stormont brake motion is still set to pass with or without the DUP’s support, as Labour has said it would support it.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden told Sky News: “I’m confident the vote will succeed and pass, and I hope we will do so with the support of the DUP.”