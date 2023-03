Elements are running amok destroying party unity, warns MPParty accused of bullying and sexist attitudes

Councillors Kathryn Owen and Glyn Hanna have left the DUP along with former Wesminster election candidate Diane Forsythe (right)

Two DUP councillors, a former Westminster election candidate, and members of the South Down association have resigned from the party after what Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described as “a purge”.