DUP MLA accuses Secretary of State of ‘bullying attitude’ as he says voters have endorsed party’s Stormont boycott

A DUP MLA has accused the Secretary of State of “a bullying attitude” as he insisted the party will not be pressured into returning to powersharing.

Jonathan Buckley said there had been a “gang-up from other political parties and a media narrative” seeking to blame the DUP for the political impasse in Northern Ireland.

It follows a dramatic local government election which has reshaped the political landscape here.

Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party in local councils for the first time after making large gains across the 11 areas.

But the DUP vote also held up strongly, reinforcing its position as the dominant force in unionism by winning 122 seats, the same number as in 2019.

Mr Buckley said voters had endorsed his party's position of keeping the powersharing institutions down until concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed.

The Upper Bann MLA said holding the same number of seats had been a "extraordinary result" for the DUP.

He said: "We see a bullying attitude from the Secretary of State, a gang-up from other political parties and a media narrative which laid all blame at the DUP's door.

"Evidently, the voters have come out and backed the DUP and backed them strongly."

Mr Heaton-Harris has been contacted for a response to the comments.

Appearing on the BBC’s Sunday Politics, Mr Buckley said the DUP wanted to see a return of Stormont, but it needed to be on a "sustainable" basis.

He said: "It was the number one issue on our campaign manifesto, to restore devolution on a sustainable and long term basis and that requires nationalist and unionist consent, because it serves nobody's interests if we have stop-start devolution on a short-term basis.

"We have stood up to the bullying and bad deals, we have put ourselves forward to get a fair and balanced outcome that can restore devolution on a long-term and sustainable basis. As long as it takes, it's about getting it right."

Mr Heaton-Harris congratulated the new councillors, and also called for the restoration of the Executive.

He said: “Stable and accountable local government is the best way of delivering on the issues that matter most to the people of Northern Ireland.

“Alongside the new councils, it remains my hope to see the Assembly and Executive return to work, as laid out in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

"I remain in close contact with the parties and will continue to do everything I can to facilitate the restoration of the Executive.”

With all 462 council seats filled, Sinn Fein emerged with 144 seats, an increase of 39 from the last council election in 2019.

The republican party has also replicated its result in the Assembly election last year when it became the largest party at Stormont.

Sinn Fein emerges as largest party at end of marathon council elections count

Mr Finucane said voters delivered a message that they wanted to see hard-working councillors, but also that they wanted to see a return to powersharing at Stormont.

The North Belfast MP told Sunday Politics: "Where we should go now is there should be an acceptance that the people have spoken now twice within the past 12 months.

"The voice is getting louder, the British and Irish governments need to pay attention to that voice and they need now to take action to prioritise the restoration of our Assembly."

He added: "The British and Irish governments need to realise they are guarantors of an agreement and they need to play an active role in getting the Assembly back up without delay because the people that we are here to represent do not have the luxury of time."

Alliance MLA Eoin Tennyson said it had been a fantastic election for his party and said the message was that the Assembly must return.

He said: "Almost 75% of people who cast their first preference votes voted for parties who want to get back to work and I think it is time the DUP reflect on that, listen to what the public are telling them and move on.

"What people want is the Assembly restored and delivering for them, that needs to happen on Monday morning."