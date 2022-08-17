DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly receives apology from young man who sent sectarian insult

DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly has revealed a youth football team player who sent a sectarian message to her has apologised.

Earlier on Wednesday, Ms Little-Pengelly had shared the message which was sent to her, which read “up the ra” followed by a sectarian slur.

In a tweet, the politician has now said she has received an apology and has deleted her own original tweet.

"The young man who sent the message has now apologised. I accept this apology. I have therefore deleted my tweet,” she wrote.

“It appears that his own profile which stated he'd attended QUB and was working wasn't accurate, and he is younger. I genuinely hope for better things ahead.”

Ms Little-Pengelly also praised amateur Belfast team Newhill Football Club for their statement, after the team had issued their own apology.

She has previously spoken out about pro-IRA chants at the Belfast Feile an Phobail and said she has encountered a backlash from people online.

The DUP representative originally tweeted: “If you are one of many sending abuse or abusing me on here about me because I said chanting about and celebrating terrorism is wrong, you need to take a hard look at yourself.”

She named an individual as a “toxic example” and said “hate will never win”.

In an earlier statement, Newhill Football Club said they would like to formally state their “no tolerance policy of sectarianism”.

“The club would like to sincerely apologise to DUP MLA Emma Little-Pengelly for the abuse she has received by a player within our youth teams,” they added.

"The player in question has been suspended until further notice.

“We have, and will always remain a club that draws its players, volunteers and support from all backgrounds of our community.”

A number of politicians offered their own support to Mrs Little-Pengelly including Justice Minister Naomi Long who described the message as “absolutely vile”.

She added: “Twitter seems to embolden people to engage in this kind of abuse, and not just anonymous accounts either. Utterly disgraceful.”

Alliance MLA Sorcha Eastwood, also said it is long past time for regulation of social media so that there are consequences for “vile and abusive” posts like and asked if the her fellow Lagan Valley representative was okay.