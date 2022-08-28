DUP MLA faces criticism after response to PSNI’s new gender inclusive uniform policy

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley has been subjected to criticism on social media after responding to a PSNI tweet regarding their new inclusive uniform policy.

Marking Foyle Pride on Saturday, the PSNI’s online LGBT+ Network account tweeted: “We're proud to say that this week our Police Service changed its policy on uniform items.”

The post featured PSNI officer Paul Bloomer, co-chair at the police’s LGBT group.

“This means all officers have agency over their gender presentation. Men, women & those with non-binary identities may wear either hat. A small but meaningful step forward for equality,” they added.

In response, the Upper Bann politician was critical of the tweet and replied: “I’m sure you all feel great. Everyone can stand around and clap each other on the back in the ‘politically correct brigade’.

“How about getting on with the real issues affecting people such as tackling drugs, theft and crime?”

While Mr Buckley had restricted those who could directly reply under the tweet, scores of users responded through retweeting, including a number of his political opponents at Stormont.

Alliance Party MLA Eoin Tennyson suggested Mr Buckley’s tweet “says it all about DUP priorities”.

His party colleague the East Belfast MLA Peter McReynolds, added: “Very serious issues, Jonathan.

“Perhaps lay off bashing the police and those you oppose on Twitter and let MLAs get back to work in the Northern Ireland Assembly to help tackle drugs, theft and crime issues in NI?”

Meanwhile SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan wrote: “The DUP would know plenty about ‘standing around, clapping each other on the back’ and NOT doing their jobs.

“Get back to work, form an Executive & resolve the issues affecting people's lives instead of pointing at everyone else,” he said.

Mr Buckley did receive some support for his post, including from the Anglican Deacon and television presenter Calvin Robinson who replied, “hear hear”.

The PSNI’s Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “It is important that officers and staff in the Police Service of Northern Ireland represent all communities and that we promote fairness and inclusivity in the workplace.

“Currently, our officers have the opportunity to speak to management and discuss their uniform so that they may be issued with corporate items appropriate to their role, that best fit their personal circumstances.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.

The row over the tweet came on the same day Mr Bloomer also faced abuse online after the PSNI’s LGBT+ Network shared a video of him performing the Macarena dance in his uniform at Foyle Pride in Londonderry.

Mr Bloomer can be seen in the video performing the moves of the Los del Rio party-hit alongside a female colleague.

In the tweet, the PSNI LGBT account wrote: “We're here @FoylePrideFest dancing the Macarena to engage with the public and to show some support for our colleagues in @LincsPolice. Happy Pride everyone celebrating this weekend.”

However, not everyone was happy with the footage, with a number of users online criticising the video and the officer himself.

Posting on Twitter, Mr Bloomer later wrote: “Someone took a sneaky video of me dancing @FoylePrideFest. It’s hard not to join in when there’s so much positivity around you.”

The PSNI has been contacted.