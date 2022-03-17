DUP MLA George Robinson announces retirement after 18 years in Stormont

DUP MLA George Robinson has announced his retirement from politics after serving in the Northern Ireland Assembly for 18 years.

The East Londonderry MLA, who joined the DUP in the 1980s said it had been the “absolute privilege of my life” to serve as a former councillor for Roe Valley for 27 years and then in Stormont.

Read more DUP’s William Humphrey announces he will not contest upcoming Stormont election

In a statement, Mr Robinson said: “I want to thank my wife Ann for her support that allowed me to do what I do but left her on so many occasions at home alone from morning until late.

"I joined the DUP in the early 1980s during a very troubled time in our province while working for the Ministry of Defence. It was a time that I and my young family faced significant anti-social and sectarian behaviour, which developed into intimidation from our home.

“During these 37 years there have been lows, losing my dear mother who never got to see the wee boy from Dromore rise to the ‘house on the hill’.

"The loss of the Roe Valley Hospital, jobs being stripped from the town in their 1,000s but there have been so many highs, greeting our Queen at Bellarena rail halt, helping many local people and groups within the pinnacle going to Buckingham Palace to be awarded an MBE."