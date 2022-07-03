DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley shares wedding snap after big day

Constituents have shared their well-wishes after the DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley and his new bride Jill Porter shared a photo of their big day.

Posting an official photo on his Facebook page, the 30-year-old Upper Bann MLA shared news of the happy day with the caption “Mr and Mrs Buckley.”

After getting engaged last April, the wedding ceremony took place on Friday in Lisburn Free Presbyterian Church.

Mr Buckley commented: “Jill and I were blessed with a brilliant day surrounded by our family and friends.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to wish us well as we move to this very exciting next chapter in our lives. We have made memories that will last a life time.”

Hundreds shared their messages of congratulations on the MLAs Facebook page after he announced his constituency officer would be closed for the wedding day.

Among those commenting was fellow MLA and the former First Minister Paul Givan, who said: “Congratulations and thank you for letting us join in your special day. Every blessings for your future together.”