DUP MLA questions police Portstewart promenade closure to put brakes on 'boy racers'

A DUP MLA has questioned a police decision to close Portstewart roads in an attempt to tackle 'boy racers'.

Trevor Clarke, who is a member of the Northern Ireland Policing Board, was in the area on Sunday evening and said the decision would have spoiled the bank holiday weekend for visitors and affected local businesses.

"Like hundreds of other people I was there to enjoy the last bank holiday weekend of the summer," the South Antrim MLA said.

"People were queued a mile outside Portstewart because the police had stopped letting people go through, and the back streets of the town were mayhem as a result."

Mr Clarke said that he understood people's concerns around 'boy racers', but said if they were the problem police should deal with them and not punish others.

The DUP MLA said that he saw eight police officers operating a checkpoint to turn traffic.

"Would they not be much better putting those police into the town and actually dealing with those who are causing offences?" Mr Clarke asked.

"I've been going there since I was a 'boy racer' myself, everybody goes there on the weekend, particularly during the summer and bank holidays and I think they could have policed it much better than they did.

"I know some residents were happy with the police's decision but I don't see how that's conducive to encouraging people to return to the area."

Trevor Clarke

Mr Clarke said he spoke with police at the scene and was told their instructions were to close the area because of young men driving dangerously.

The DUP MLA said that if people had been allowed to come into the area and find a place to park they may then have spent money in local businesses.

"You can't win on this one, people complain about the pollution, but it hasn't gone away, it has just moved elsewhere," he said.

"We then went on to Portrush and there was rubbish everywhere, all they've done is move the problem on somewhere else and spoiled a good night for some people to go out and enjoy the promenade."

Mr Clarke said he noted businesses in the area not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines.

"I drove past a bar which was jam-packed, with no food being served and there were no police in it," he said.

"I thought it would have been more prudent for them to deal with that where they are actually in breach of the coronavirus guidelines as opposed to stopping people come through the town.

"We were all young once, there are a lot worse places they could be."

The PSNI has been approached for comment.