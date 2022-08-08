DUP MLA says Sinn Fein ‘rewriting history’ after MP’s tweet honouring hunger striker

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan has criticised a Sinn Fein MP's tweets marking the anniversary of the death of hunger striker Thomas McElwee

Sinn Fein has been accused of “doubling down on its rewriting of history and celebration of terrorism” after one of its MPs paid tribute to a hunger striker on social media.

Mid-Ulster MP Francie Molloy took to Twitter to mark the anniversary of the death of Thomas McElwee.

Sharing a photograph of McElwee, Mr Molloy wrote “A rare picture of Thomas McElwee who died on this day 1981 after 62 days on Hunger Strike. He was only 23. RIP.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The tweet drew criticism with many responses highlighting McElwee’s involvement in the bombing of a shop in Ballymena which killed a worker, mother of three, 23-year-old Yvonne Dunlop.

She shouted a warning to her nine-year-old son who escaped, but she could not get out and was burned to death.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan criticised Mr Molloy’s post.

"In no other part of the United Kingdom would an MP honour a man found guilty of burning a woman to death in front of her nine-year-old child." he said.

"Challenging this narrative is not about looking back but about ensuring future generations do not make the mistakes of the past.”

He also referred to Michelle O’Neill’s recent remarks on BBC Radio Ulster’s Red Lines podcast, as well as video footage which was shared on social media of young people in Dromore, Co Tyrone. chanting “Ooh Ah Up the Ra.”

Ms O’Neill, the First Minister designate, has faced widespread criticism after claiming there was “no alternative” to conflict when asked about the actions of the IRA during the Troubles.

Mr Buchanan added: “When Michelle O'Neill claimed there was no alternative to IRA violence she was telling us that Thomas McElwee had no alternative to firebombing shops and burning a young woman alive.

“Francie Molloy's eulogising of McElwee stems directly from that warped revisionism. It is that same justification of IRA terrorism which sees young people feel free to engage in the kind of sectarianism witnessed in the video from Dromore just over a week ago.

“The latest glorification of terror is simply Sinn Fein 'doubling down' on its attempt to normalise terrorism. By repeating it, they simply hope that criticism will eventually fade away.

"Whether it is someone positioning themselves as a 'First Minister for all' or a Member of Parliament such attempts to normalise terrorism and to airbrush out its victims can never be successful and will always be challenged. “

Sinn Fein's position is not about the right of anyone's family to remember a loved one, but about the calculated glorification of their actions.”

Last year Sinn Fein faced similar criticism for marking the anniversary of Mr McElwee’s death after tweeting a video tribute to the hunger striker who died in the H-Blocks of the Maze Prison.

In their video, the party described Mr McElwee as “a political prisoner determined to stand up for his comrades and the republican struggle”. Taking to Twitter after the video was released Alliance leader Naomi Long said that the Sinn Fein film was “a heavily edited version of his story”.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said “Under the Good Friday Agreement, everyone has the right to remember their dead with dignity and respect.

“The DUP is engaging in deflection politics from its boycott of our democratic institutions, its failure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and preventing hundreds of millions of pounds frozen in the Executive’s bank account getting into people’s pockets.

“They should get back to work now, respect the outcome of the Assembly election, and work with the rest of us to support people who are struggling to pay their bills and to invest £1 billion in the health service to support people languishing on hospital waiting lists.”