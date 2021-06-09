DUP MLA Tom Buchanan condemned for ‘malicious anti-LGBT propaganda’

Councillor Stephen Donnelly said politicians have a duty to stand up for the inclusion of minorities after DUP MLA Tom Buchanan shared a post from a woman who claimed she was gay until she became a Christian and urged other LGBT people to “turn from false idols and fleeting pleasures”.

Councillor Donnelly said this is not the first time the West Tyrone MLA has shared “malicious anti-LGBT propaganda” but added he was nevertheless disappointed by his actions.

"“LGBT people in West Tyrone deserve better than having their very existence being opposed by their local DUP MLA,” he said.

"Instead of targeting and attempting to stigmatise them even further, Mr Buchanan would be better speaking to LGBT people and hearing first hand how damaging posts such as his are.”

Communities are strengthened by diversity and differences should be respected instead of “cruelly dismissing people as sinful because of how they were born”, he said.

The DUP and Tom Buchanan have been asked for their response to this story.