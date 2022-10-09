DUP MLA welcomes ‘improved relations’ within protocol talks and says language used by Home Secretary about asylum seekers was ‘wrong’

A DUP MLA has said he welcomes “improved relations” between the UK and Irish governments over the Northern Ireland Protocol and said he would be supportive of a deal with Brussels if it meets the party’s tests.

Speaking on BBC NI’s Sunday Politics show, Jonathan Buckley was asked whether he would be willing to sell a potential deal on the post-Brexit trade agreement to those who want the DUP to take a hard line on the issue.

Mr Buckley said he would “not be afraid” to sell such a deal but only if it “restores Northern Ireland’s place solidly within the UK” and removes checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

During the wide-ranging interview, Mr Buckley was also asked about his party leader’s speech in which he appealed for the DUP to reach out to others beyond unionism.

The Upper Bann politician acknowledged there have been “difficult times” over the past decade and said power sharing here had taken a blow as a result of “subsequent decisions beyond unionism’s control”.

Mr Buckley was speaking after his party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made his conference speech and told delegates that changes must be secured to the protocol, either through renewed talks with the EU or by unilateral action at Westminster.

Mr Donaldson said if his party's demands on the Northern Ireland Protocol are not met "there will be no basis to re-enter Stormont".

It comes amid widespread reports of improved relations between the UK, Irish Government and officials in Brussels.

Mr Buckley said his party would judge any potential deal according to their seven tests on the protocol but said if it did, he would not be shy in selling such a deal to grassroots unionism.

“It would be churlish to say I don’t welcome there is improved relations but we can’t get away from the reality that unless we substantially deal with the matter in front of us, we will just go around in circles and that is not in anyone’s interest,” he said.

“Sir Jeffrey and indeed wider unionism can take some credit in leading us to a place where we do have a Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

“The DUP has put forward its seven tests and we will judge the outcome based on those seven tests.

“I will be upfront and honest, if I believe the deal restores Northern Ireland’s place solidly within the UK and indeed removes those barriers east-west, I will not be afraid behind the scenes in saying it and the DUP won’t either.”

During his speech, Mr Donaldson also called for greater unionist unity following the last Assembly election, with Mr Buckley confirming the previous decade has seen a “time of flux and time of change” for unionism.

“Unionism has come through a very difficult time electorally when we look at the context with the protocol and lack of devolved government,” he said.

“We have had difficult times over the ten years going back to the flag protests and the subsequent years in between.

“It has been a time of flux. There have been difficult times. The landscape has changed there have been subsequent decisions beyond unionism’s control.

“Brexit was beyond Northern Ireland unionism’s control when we look at the overall vote.”

Meanwhile, the DUP MLA said he did not agree with the “terminology” used by UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman when she said seeing a flight take asylum seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” and “obsession”.

Ms Braverman faced criticism after having made the comments last week during a Conservative Party conference fringe event.

“That language in itself is wrong. I don’t agree with the terminology. I don’t think anybody should dream of such a scenario,” Mr Buckley said.

“I think the UK Government, if they deliver on what Brexit was about, it was about taking control of our own borders.

“I don’t agree with her comments. I agree with the policy content that we should have strong border controls within the United Kingdom.”