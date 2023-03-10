DUP MP attacks ‘lefty’ Gary Lineker over asylum remarks

A DUP MP has weighed into the row over Gary Lineker’s criticism of the Government’s immigration policy, calling for “lefty Lineker” to be paid around £1.3m less than he currently is.

Yesterday Lineker said he stands by his criticism of the Government and does not fear suspension by the BBC.

The presenter has faced criticism from members of the Conservative Party after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Gregory Campbell asked Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer whether the Government planned to meet with the corporation’s director general again.

“[Will she] ensure that the BBC reviews the contracts of well-known multimillionaire lefty Lineker, who presents himself as a sports presenter with very scandalous views about Government policy and decide whether he is a sports presenter or a political pundit and he should be paid about £1.3m less than he currently is from the public purse?” Mr Campbell asked.

Replying to the unionist politician, Ms Frazer replied: “I think I made my views on this subject clear. The BBC has a 10-point plan in relation to impartiality, but it is absolutely important that it maintains impartiality so that the public retains trust in it.”

Support for the 62-year-old has come from media figures including Piers Morgan and Sky News commentator Adam Boulton.

GAA pundit Joe Brolly took to Twitter to defend Lineker, referencing the response to the former England striker’s criticism of the World Cup in Qatar.

“It was ok for Gary Lineker to devote much of the BBC’s World Cup opener to an attack on Qatar’s human rights record,” Mr Brolly wrote.

“If, however, he champions human rights in his own country he should ‘stay out of politics’. Free speech is only free if you agree with the Tories.”

Speaking as he walked to a waiting car outside his London home yesterday, Lineker told reporters, “Yes, I’d like to say something, very good morning to you”.

As he walked round the back of the car, he said “No” when asked if he fears suspension over his tweets.

Then, as he climbed into the rear passenger seat, he responded to a reporter asking if he has spoken to the BBC, saying: “I’m always talking to the BBC.”

Asked if he has spoken to the director-general, he said, after a pause, “Yeah”, before adding: “He said… well, we chat often.”

Before closing the door, he was asked if he regretted his tweet, responding “No”, and, asked if he stood by it, said “Course”.

Last year the former England footballer was named as the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year.

Mr Lineker was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

Speaking on the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said “flippant analogies” linked to her asylum policy like the one used by Lineker “diminishes the unspeakable tragedy” of the Holocaust.