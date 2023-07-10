DUP MP Carla Lockhart hits out at ‘faceless trolls’ after Sunday television appearance

DUP MP Carla Lockhart has hit out at being targeted by “faceless trolls” who abuse her online following an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday Politics show.

The Upper Bann politician made the social media post after being targeted following comments she made regarding effigies being burnt on bonfires.

Speaking on Twitter on Monday, she said trolls targeted her on a “daily” basis, based on her looks instead of her politics.

"Predictably, when I stand up for my community, faceless trolls use it as their daily reason to abuse me. Not on my politics, which they may not agree with, but on their perception of how I look,” she said.

“When you do down that route, you’ve lost your argument, and I will still be here.”

On Sunday, the MP had appeared on the politics programme. She said that she disagreed with effigies being burnt on bonfires.

Speaking to host Mark Carruthers, she said: “I have always been clear I don’t want to see bonfires with effigies or flags on them.

“I want to see bonfires that represent the very historic nature of them when they were lit to welcome King William to Northern Ireland. I don’t agree with it (use of effigies) and I want to see that move on.

“In my own constituency (Upper Bann), significant strides have been made with bonfires and that is what I want to see in the future.”

Her comments came after controversy regarding a bonfire in Moygashel. The bonfire was lit on Saturday with a tricolour and a picture of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on top.

The PSNI have said they are treating the incident as a hate crime, while DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson also condemned the incident.

"I am proud of my tradition but if we want respect for our culture and identity, then we must show respect to others,” Sir Jeffrey posted on Twitter.

"Burning the flag of our neighbouring state and a poster of the head of government of that state is disrespectful and wrong.

"It is not culture!”

Ms Lockhart was supported by party colleague Emma Little-Pengelly who branded the abuse “beyond repulsive”.

"The level of toxic, nasty abuse Carla Lockhart MP gets on this forum is beyond repulsive,” she posted.

"It's a terrible reflection of all who partake in it. Disagree with politics all you like, but to descend into the mocking, personal, degrading and demeaning shames all who take part.”

UUP MLA Robbie Butler called the abuse “sick”.

"The abuse and hateful trolling that @carlalockhart and other female politicians get on this platform, and other areas of life, is absolutely sick,” he said.

"Fair play to you Carla for not giving I’m to small minded When they can’t play the ball, they should leave the pitch.”

Ms Lockhart has campaigned in the past to tackle online social media abuse, particularly against female politicians.

In 2021 the MP told the House of Commons women in public life are being “bombarded by abuse on a daily basis”.