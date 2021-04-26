DUP MP Donaldson welcomes former IRA man's call for end to agitation for united Ireland

The DUP's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last night welcomed a call by former IRA man and Workers Party leader Proinsias de Rossa for an end to agitation for a united Ireland.

In a letter to the Irish Times the former MEP wrote: "It is a common part of our public discourse in the Republic to say one agrees with, wants, or supports the idea of a 'united Ireland'.

"But why? Why is this necessary? Why does virtually everyone in public life and those who write editorials for The Irish Times feel the need to support it and even describe it as 'a noble aspiration'?"

He also called for an end to pressure for a border poll.

"Please let us all now step back from this border poll nonsense before it's too late. Surely community reconciliation in Northern Ireland is the urgent task we should be engaging with as a 'noble aspiration'?"

Sir Jeffrey said that the intervention of Mr de Rossa on the contentious issue "brings a much welcome and common sense approach - and I know there are many others in the Republic who share his view".

"It is ironic that voices in the Republic of Ireland can see more clearly that pressing for a border poll is not a substitute for seeking agreement with your neighbours in Northern Ireland," Sir Jeffrey added.