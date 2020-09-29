DUP MP Paisley broke rules, Commons watchdog finds with claim friend paid for Maldives trip rejected

North Antrim MP makes apology

A Parliamentary watchdog has concluded that Ian Paisley did fail to properly declare funding towards a 2016 luxury family holiday in the Maldives, but said he will not face punishment.

A report published by Kathryn Stone, the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons, also rejected repeated claims by the North Antrim MP that the trip was partly funded by a personal friend and did not need to be declared.

Ms Stone said she began the investigation on her own initiative following a BBC Northern Ireland Spotlight programme in December 2018.

Part of the cost had been met by a third party with allegations it was arranged by a foreign government.

Ms Stone investigated whether Mr Paisley should have registered receipt of the hospitality and if he had acted in breach of rules on paid advocacy for MPs.

She said she concluded, on the balance of probability, “that a corporate body, rather than a personal friend of Mr Paisley’s” had absorbed the cost.

While she saw no evidence Mr Paisley had engaged in any activities relating to his parliamentary role during the visit “the circumstances were not analogous to a family holiday which was partly paid for by someone else because of a purely personal relationship".

She said the fact that Mr Paisley had no direct relationship with the donor “created a presumption...and I was persuaded that having received complimentary rooms was something which others might reasonably consider to influence Mr Paisley, which made registration a requirement”.

Ms Stone said Mr Paisley should have registered the holiday within 28 days, and that he had acted in breach of the Code of Conduct for members.

She said she believed, however, that Mr Paisley had not acted in breach of the rules on declarations of interests or paid advocacy.

Expressing frustration at the process, she said: “This investigation has taken far too long to complete. Some of the time taken is attributable to waiting for evidence from third parties, some to the Dissolution of Parliament and some to the volume of work in my office.

“However, much of the delay is the result of Mr Paisley focusing his attention on rebutting allegations made in the media rather than on answering specifically my questions about his adherence to the rules of the House.”

She added: “I believe that in so doing, when he asked for the Registrar's advice in December 2018, he did not disclose all of the relevant information. Had he disclosed more detail then about the nature of his relationship with one of the resort's owners, his contact with that individual before and after his visit to the Maldives, and about other arrangements for his holiday, he would have been advised then to register the hospitality he had received and this matter could have been concluded very much sooner, early in 2019.”

She said that while this was not the first time that Mr Paisley had broken the rules on registration of overseas visits, he received this hospitality before she had concluded her inquiry into the other matter.

“He has acknowledged this new breach of the rules. He has apologised unreservedly for it and he has agreed to rectify his omission. He has described to me the steps he has taken to avoid any further recurrence. He has also apologised for unnecessarily delaying my inquiry.”

Rather than face further punishment, Ms Stone said she decided to deal with the matter with a “rectification procedure” in which he registers the interest belatedly rather than a further sanction.

“That decision was finely balanced, but I concluded that it was appropriate to do so,” she said.

Following the BBC Spotlight report Mr Paisley denied any wrongdoing.

The MP was previously suspended from the Commons for 30 sitting days for serious misconduct after he failed to declare two family holidays to Sri Lanka in 2013.

A petition to trigger a by-election in his North Antrim constituency fell short by 444 votes, an outcome described by Mr Paisley as a "miracle".

On his return to the House of Commons following his suspension, he said "a smaller man than me would have crumbled".