DUP MP re-elected as Worshipful Master of House of Commons Orange Lodge

Those at the first post-covid meeting of the House of Commons Orange Lodge.

The DUP’s Jim Shannon has been re-elected as Worshipful Master of the House of Commons Orange Lodge.

The MP for Strangford was reinstated at the first in-person meeting of the lodge since the pandemic began.

The meeting was attended by Orangemen from Lodges in England, MPs, and Peers from across Parliament.

His fellow DUP MP Gavin Robinson was elected Deputy Master of the lodge at the same meeting.

Mr Shannon said: “I am so privileged and honoured to be re-elected as Worshipful Master. The last three years throughout the covid-19 pandemic have made lodge meetings and travel increasingly difficult, so it is great to be back at these meetings in person.

“It is fantastic that the Orange Order can be represented at the Houses of Parliament, to enable MPs and Peers to come together.

“I would also like to congratulate my colleague Gavin Robinson MP for East Belfast on his appointment to Deputy Master.”

