DUP MP Sammy Wilson one of only two non-Tories to support ‘anti-strike bill’

The DUP’s Sammy Wilson was the only Northern Ireland MP to vote in favour of a controversial anti-strike bill which has moved a step closer to becoming law.

The former Stormont finance minister was one of only two MPs from outside the Conservative Party to support the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill which was debated in the House of Commons on Monday night.

The East Antrim MP is listed on the Parliamentary voting record as voting ‘aye’ to the legislation which will restrict the right to strike by imposing minimum service levels.

Bosses will have the ability to legally fire employees who ignore a "work notice" ordering them to work on days of industrial action.

Independent MP Rob Roberts – who represents the constituency of Delyn in north Wales – was the only other non-Tory to support the statute.

The bill passed its second reading in parliament after MPs backed the legislation by 309 votes to 249 – a majority of 60.

Read more Anti-strike legislation passes first test but wave of industrial action rolls on

During the debate it was announced that the first strikes by teachers since 2016 will take place in February and March, while nurses also announced two further days of industrial action next month.

Ambulance workers are also expected to announce up to six more strike dates on Wednesday.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps told MPs the legislation "does not seek to ban the right to strike" and said "The government will always defend the principle that workers should be able to withdraw their labour."

The proposed legislation would give the government powers to set minimum safety levels for fire, ambulance and rail services in England, Wales and Scotland.

It would also give the government the power to set minimum levels of service for health, education, nuclear decommissioning and border security.

However the business department insists ministers "expect to continue to reach voluntary agreements" with these sectors.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner described the bill as "one of the most indefensible and foolish pieces of legislation to come before this House in modern times".

Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Kyle and Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy missed the vote after their flight from Derry was grounded due to snow and ice.