DUP MP Sammy Wilson ‘owes explanation’ for vote that might have helped save scandal-hit Owen Paterson

Alliance slams DUP man’s backing for Government move in lobbying scandal

An Alliance Party MLA has called on the DUP’s Sammy Wilson to explain why he voted to amend standards procedures, sparing scandal-hit Owen Paterson a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons.

Stewart Dickson said Mr Wilson’s support for a Government bid to launch a review of the disciplinary system that would have prevented Paterson’s suspension, raised questions about the DUP man’s judgement.

And the East Antrim MLA criticised Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for handing Wilson a ‘get out of jail free card’ after the DUP leader insisted the party had been allowed a free vote on the matter.

Issues around standards have dominated debate in Westminster after the Government sought to prevent Mr Paterson facing an immediate suspension over an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules, instead backing the creation of a Tory-led committee to look again at the case and overhaul the standards system.

However, ministers backed down following a backlash, prompting Mr Paterson to quit the Commons and his North Shropshire seat.

The abandoned Government plan for a review of the standards system has been branded a return of ‘sleaze politics’ and ‘corrupt and contemptible’ by Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

Calling on Mr Wilson to come clean about why he voted in favour of amending standards procedures instead of suspending Paterson for 30 days, Mr Dickson said: “All reasonable people are owed an explanation as to why Sammy Wilson voted this way.

“No reasonable person, after reading that comprehensively appalling report about an MP and his actions, could not see wrongdoing and if he has failed to see something wrong, that seriously calls his judgement into account.”

Mr Dickson said that what he found more disappointing though was the DUP leader’s stance.

“The part I find most disgraceful in all this is that Jeffrey Donaldson gave him a free vote. That beggars belief,” said Mr Dickson.

“By giving a free vote to the DUP MPs, who mainly weren’t there and abstained, he was giving Sammy Wilson a get out of jail free card to not face any criticism from his party.

“That is so disappointing, and questions need to be asked. But Sammy will have to answer them on the door-steps of East Antrim.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the government’s bid to overhaul the standards system was the “wrong approach”. He said it was a matter for each MP as to how they wanted to vote.

"I'm very clear what the government had proposed was not the best way to do this.

"I'm glad now we're taking a cross-party approach and arriving at consensus to deal with these difficult and sensitive issues."

Mr Wilson has been approached for comment a number of times.

Mr Paterson had been found by a standards committee to have breached lobbying rules for his work as a paid consultant for two Northern Irish companies, Randox and Lynn’s Country Foods.

Cabinet minister George Eustice dismissed the situation as a “storm in a teacup”, but anger within the Tory ranks has led to pressure on the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of trying to undermine Westminster’s sleaze watchdogs because of his own run-ins with the standards system.

“Instead of upholding standards, he ordered his MPs to protect his mate and rip up the whole system – that is corrupt, it is contemptible and it’s not a one-off,” the Labour leader said.

"When there was sleaze in the mid-1990s John Major rolled up his sleeves and he put in place the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life – so he was the prime minister who said ‘I will clear this up’.

“Boris Johnson is the Prime Minister who is leading his troops through the sewer – he’s up to his neck in this.”