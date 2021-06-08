DUP MPs criticise cut in UK foreign aid budget as ‘moral stain’

Two DUP MPs have urged the UK Government to reverse a proposed cut to the foreign aid budget, branding it a “moral stain”.

The government previously reduced spending from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income this year, suggesting the change was needed during the Covid pandemic and exceptional economic circumstances.

Ian Paisley and Carla Lockhart were among a group of other MPs – including a number of backbench Conservatives – who supported a bill reversing the change.

On Tuesday a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said the government has “no plans” to offer MPs a vote on reversing the £4 billion in cuts to the overseas aid budget, after a bill was ruled inadmissible by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Commenting following the debate on Monday, Ian Paisley said the 0.7 percent target was a manifesto commitment.

“We in the DUP stand by our promise to the people in the election in 2017, that we would protect this vital budget line that helps those across the world who are in absolute poverty,” he said.

“This support saves lives. What price is the Government putting on a life? It would seem the answer to that is within this proposal to cut foreign aid.

“The Government should allow the House of Commons a vote on this proposal. It is a decision that goes to the very heart of the moral mission of Government.

“The Government is breaking a promise that Parliament does not to be broken and has no right to do so. The Prime Minister needs to change course.”

According to provisional data Britain spent £14.5 billion on foreign aid in 2020. This included aid to the likes of Pakistan, Ethiopia, Afganistan and Nigeria – with almost all the money going to countries in Africa and Asia.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart added: “Throughout our great history we have adopted the principle of national sacrifice to help those who most need our help and support. In financial support, in military support, we have reached out the hand and stretched our nation to the limits to do the right thing.

“I recognise that we are in difficult days. People in my constituency and right across the United Kingdom have suffered a great deal over these last 16 months.

“The impact of the pandemic on our economy, on jobs, on our health service and schools, has been devastating. Our recovery will take time, it will take significant resource, it will require further sacrifice.

“I know those who support this cut can point to examples of where foreign aid has not been directed in an appropriate way. This is recognised by those of us who oppose this cut. Yet this is not the reason to penalise those most in need, rather it is a reason for the Government to better monitor and direct aid.”