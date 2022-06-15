DUP MPs ‘honoured and glad’ following Russian sanctions

Russia adds three more unionist politicians to list after criticism

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has said he welcomes being sanctioned by Russia, joking that it clears up any misunderstanding that he might have been “commie and a secret supporter of Putin”.

He was one of three more DUP MPs hit with sanctions by the Kremlin, alongside high-profile journalists and staff from Belfast-based weapons manufacturer Thales.

MPs Gregory Campbell, Gavin Robinson and Mr Wilson were added to the list, alongside 17 other “persons associated with the defense complex” by Russia's foreign ministry in retaliation for UK measures over the Ukraine invasion.

Mr Wilson had said earlier this year that the UK’s plans to penalise Russian oligarchs and cronies of Putin “did not go far enough”.

Last night, he said he is “very pleased” to be added to the list of those who have had sanctions imposed upon them.

“I was a bit annoyed we weren’t included in the original list,” said Mr Wilson.

“Some of our colleagues thought we were commies and secret supporters of Putin.

“I am now glad to see that the Russians finally see we are equally as appalled at their murderous campaign on Ukraine, it is just madness.

“But that’s the kind of country Russia is and this is why the Ukrainians are right to fight for their freedom.”

The DUP MP said: “I hadn’t planned a holiday or a motorbike tour to Russia anyway but that’s the end of that now, and no one can call me a closet commie any longer!”

East Londonderry MP Mr Campbell told the Belfast Telegraph that he was “honoured” that Vladimir Putin chose to impose sanctions upon him.

“I don’t think I’m going to lose any sleep over it, if I’m honest,” said Mr Campbell.

“It’s a much less dangerous situation than what the people of eastern Ukraine have to deal with right now.”

His party colleague and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson previously said back in February this year that that sanctions imposed at that time against Russia were “too little too late”.

Sanctions were also imposed on members of staff from Thales UK — a company based in east Belfast which designs and builds missile systems that have been supplied to the Ukrainian army and have proved highly effective against Russian tanks.

Thales CEO and chairman of the board of directors, Alexander Cresswell was added to the list alongside the company’s chief operating officer Christopher Shaw and vice presidents Paul Gosling, Ewen McCrorie, Suzanne Stratton and Lynne Watson.

In April, the DUP's Paul Girvan and Jim Shannon had “personal restrictions” imposed on them, including a travel ban.