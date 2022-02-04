DUP: No Executive return after election unless ‘NI Protocol issues’ are resolved

The DUP will not enter into the Executive after the Assembly election until issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol have been resolved, the party leader has said.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson made the comments to Arlene Foster as the two appeared on-screen together on the former First Minister’s show on GB News on Friday afternoon.

She asked the Lagan Valley MP if previous comments meant that “after the election, it may well be the case that the Executive is not able to be put together again?”

“To be clear,” Mr Donaldson said, “if the protocol issues are not addressed and resolved before the election, we will not be entering the Executive in Northern Ireland until these matters have been properly dealt with."

He added: “This is about creating political stability in Northern Ireland. It is about restoring fairness. It is about protecting Northern Ireland’s place within the internal market of the United Kingdom consistent with the agreements that have been reached between all of the parties in Northern Ireland and the Government.

“We want the Government to honour their commitment. We want the Prime Minister to stand up and with Liz Truss, either secure agreement with the EU to remove the Irish Sea border or to take unilateral action by triggering Article 16 - which is allowed in the Protocol - and resolve these issues.”

He told his former colleague and party leader: “This is an internal UK matter, it’s about removing a border that has been created in the middle of the United Kingdom. That is not acceptable. It harms the union, it undermines Northern Ireland’s economy, it’s damaging and harmful to the wellbeing of our people and it has to be dealt with.”

Arlene Foster and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson share quite a history together as both were previously members of the UUP before defecting to the DUP in 2004 over disagreements with then party leader David Trimble.

Sir Jeffrey’s decision to pull Mr Givan out of office is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

An Assembly election is already scheduled for May. Mr Givan’s departure raises the prospect of that poll being brought forward several weeks.

All ministers will leave their posts ahead of any election and a new administration could only be formed following the poll if the positions of first and deputy first ministers are filled by the largest unionist and largest nationalist parties.

Earlier, speaking to Radio Ulster, Sir Jeffrey insisted there is still a point in having an Assembly poll.

“I think the time has come for the people of Northern Ireland to have their say,” he added.

Sinn Fein has denounced Mr Givan’s resignation as an electoral stunt designed to consolidate DUP support in the face of recent poor performances in Belfast Telegraph/LucidTalk opinion polls.

The party’s Finance Minister Conor Murphy rejected claims of double standards, given Sinn Fein made a similar move in 2017 when the late Martin McGuinness resigned as deputy First Minister and collapsed the institutions amid a row over a botched green energy scheme.

Mr Murphy told Radio Ulster they were “two very different situations” and claimed the “scandal” over the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme “would have brought down any coalition government in the Western world”.