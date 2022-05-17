DUP ‘not nominating a speaker’ this week even if protocol legislation announced in House of Commons

Senior sources within the DUP have said the party will not facilitate the restoration of the institutions at Stormont unless there are changes to the post-Brexit trading agreement.

The DUP will not nominate an Assembly Speaker this week even if Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announces legislation around the Northern Ireland Protocol on Tuesday, according to reports.

According to two senior sources within the party quoted on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show, the party will not facilitate the restoration of the institutions at Stormont unless there are changes to the post-Brexit trading agreement.

Speaking on the show, host Stephen Nolan said: “I’ve been told by two senior sources within the DUP this morning if Liz Truss announces legislation in parliament today, that will not be enough for them to nominate a speaker.

“They are not nominating a speaker on Friday is what I have been told, unless there is change to the protocol.”

The DUP has been contacted for a response.

The details follow some speculation after the meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson held with the five Stormont parties on Monday, with reports the DUP may act imminently to nominate a Speaker following the intervention by Ms Truss in the House of Commons.

The Government’s plans are to be put before Parliament, when Ms Truss will outline the plans to fellow MPs.

The Downing Street plan is not expected to be a total scrapping of the protocol, and officials say while negotiations between London and the EU will continue, it was anticipated the changes could please the DUP.

The DUP has previously said publicly that publishing a proposed bill around the protocol would in itself not be enough for the party to form an Executive and that it would need to wait on the provisions advancing first.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The tabling of legislation is words. What I need is decisive action. And that means I want to see the Government enacting legislation that will bring the solution that we need. But let’s see what the Government are prepared to do.”

Last week the DUP blocked the election of a speaker at the Stormont Assembly in protest at the protracted protocol row.

The party’s leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, said he is sending a “clear message” to the EU and the UK Government about resolving issues with the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill accused the DUP of “denying democracy”.

The failure to elect a speaker leaves the Stormont Assembly unable to function.