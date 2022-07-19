DUP only party outside Tories to support PM in no confidence vote

Boris Johnson has survived a vote of no confidence in his party helped by the DUP. (John Sibley/PA

Six DUP MPs voted to support current Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday after a motion of no confidence was brought by the Labour Party in a bid to remove the Conservative leader weeks before he’s set to step down.

MPs voted 349-238 to have confidence in the government but did not mention the Prime Minister by name.

The DUP was the only party outside the Conservatives to vote in support of the current Tory government, however they were joined by independent MP Rob Roberts.

Mr Roberts is a former Conservative MP who returned to the House of Commons last year after previously being suspended for sexual misconduct.

Sixteen Labour and 14 Tory MPs did not vote. Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer has previously referred to the PM as a “vengeful squatter.”

If the vote had passed Mr Johnson would be expected to resign or call a general election.

The Prime Minister is already due to step down later this year following a slew of resignations in his cabinet in response to his handling of sexual misconduct complaints against Chris Pincher.