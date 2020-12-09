DUP peers McCrea and Morrow under fire for opposing Maginnis suspension over homophobic slurs and bullying

Two DUP peers who voted against suspending Lord Maginnis from the House of Lords have been accused of "sending out a terrible message on the need to tackle bullying and harassment".

The DUP last night refused to comment on why Lord McCrea and Lord Morrow voted against the sanction recommended by the Lords' conduct committee to suspend the independent unionist peer for at least 18 months.

An investigation into his treatment of three MPs and a security guard found he had used homophobic slurs.

He was reported for an alleged hate crime, but the Metropolitan Police said it had decided not to take further action after receiving advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The Lords voted by 408 votes to 24 to support the sanction recommended by its conduct committee. Two other Northern Ireland peers - Lord Kilclooney and Lord Rana - joined the DUP in opposing the move, while Lady Ritchie and Lord Alderdice supported the suspension.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: "The report into Lord Maginnis was incredibly serious, which is reflected in the gravity of the recommended sanction.

"Those peers who voted against the suspension are sending out a terrible message on the need to tackle bullying and harassment."

Lord Maginnis could not be contacted for comment yesterday.

The Metropolitan Police said: "An allegation of hate crime at the Palace of Westminster was made to the Met Police on Thursday 9 January and was looked into by the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Liaison team.

"The Met sought early investigative advice from the CPS and subsequently decided that no further action should be taken.

"All parties involved have been updated on the outcome."

The former UUP MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone was investigated after being "verbally abusive" to security officer Christian Bombolo when asked to show his parliamentary pass in January.

Mr Bombolo told Lords standards commissioner Lucy Scott-Moncrieff that the incident had left him feeling "humiliated" and "worthless", adding: "I lost my esteem, my dignity."

SNP MP Hannah Bardell complained that when she attempted to intervene in the clash she was treated "rudely and aggressively" by Lord Maginnis, who later used "homophobic and derogatory language about her" in comments to the media.

At the time the Huffington Post said Lord Maginnis referred to Ms Bardell as "queer".

The unionist peer was also investigated for using homophobic language in relation to Labour MP Luke Pollard in February after becoming disgruntled by his chairing of a meeting of the armed forces all-party parliamentary group.

Complaining about Mr Pollard's conduct to chairman of the group James Gray MP, he sent an email with the subject heading "Discrimination by Homos".

The Lords' conduct committee chairman, Lord Mance, said: "Lord Maginnis is entitled to hold the beliefs he does and to express them freely.

"But at the same time he is required to treat others with courtesy and respect and not to engage in what were repeated incidents of bullying and/or harassing misconduct."

The conduct committee suggested Lord Maginnis's 18-month suspension could be extended if he doesn't undergo training and change his ways.