DUP select Kyle Moutray to replace Darryn Causby on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council

The DUP has confirmed Kyle Moutray has been co-opted as the party’s new councillor for Portadown.

Mr Moutray has replaced the former council mayor Darryn Causby who announced he was stepping down from politics last month.

Party MLA Jonathan Buckley posted the news on his social media, adding: “Many of you will know Kyle from working in my office in Portadown over the last three years, and in this time he has proven himself to be driven, astute and dependable with a strong passion for community.”

Mr Causby previously quit the DUP last year after accusing the party of being “out of touch” but then later rejoined in November.

However, last month Mr Causby announced he was quitting the party again saying he will “take on a new role that will enable me to spend more time with my family”.

Speaking about taking on the role, his replacement Mr Moutray said: ‘'First and foremost, it’s a great honour to be selected to represent the people of Portadown DEA on Council. It is my aim to bring the same drive, commitment and sincerity as my predecessor, Darryn Causby.

“I would like to pay tribute to Darryn for his first-class record of delivery for the local community over the last 12 years on Council, and I know his presence will be sorely missed both politically and on a personal level.

“I look forward to working alongside my DUP colleagues to deliver high quality services at the lowest possible rates, developing partnerships for stronger communities, and to give the people of Portadown a strong, dependable voice on ABC Council.''