DUP selection process: How does it all work?

Following last Friday night's shock news that Edwin Poots failed in his bid to become the DUP's South Down candidate for May's Assembly election, there has been many questions as to how the party’s selection process actually works.

Sitting South Down MLA Jim Wells was not selected by the party, and the choice was between former DUP leader Edwin Poots and Diane Forsythe, who went before party officers last Friday. Ms Forsythe came out on top and the decision will now have to be ratified by the DUP's central executive committee, which is made up of five representatives from each constituency, as well as MLAs and MPs.

Mr Wells has said Mr Poots will challenge the selection decision, however it is unclear if this is likely to succeed.

Here's a quick guide to how the selection process works.

How potential election candidates are chosen

In the run-up to an election, party officers - 12 senior members - determine how many candidates are to be selected to run for the party in each constituency. If it is decided that only one candidate will run in a constituency, then they are chosen by the constituency association.

Constituency associations are made up of certain party members and representatives in that area. If the constituency association has less than 30 members, however, then the candidate is chosen centrally by party officers. This is what happened last Friday, when party officers deselected Jim Wells - who would normally have been automatically nominated to run as he is the party's sitting MLA - and Edwin Poots and Diane Forsythe put their names forward. Each were then interviewed by party officers, who in this case chose Ms Forsythe.

If more than one candidate is to run in a constituency, one is selected by the constituency association and the other is selected by the party centrally via party officers.

What happens once candidates are selected?

Once candidates are selected for each constituency, then the entire ticket has to be ratified by the party's central executive committee, which numbers around 130 people. As mentioned previously, this is made up of five party representatives from each constituency and all the party's MPs and MLAs.

As one party source put it, when the slate of candidates is put to the central executive committee, it is "all duck or no dinner", meaning the entire roster must be approved, or none of it.

"You either select everybody or no one, in which case it would be sent back to party officers," the source said.

Can a representative who has not been selected by party officers still try and run in that constituency?

Jim Wells has said Mr Poots will continue to fight to be selected, and he could plead his case before the party executive, but this would mean the entire roster going back to party officers and returning to executive at a later date for ratification, if he is successful.

For instance, while it has to be "all duck and no dinner", in theory the DUP executive could voice their approval for all the candidates bar South Down (Ms Forsythe), in which case the South Down selection process would be repeated and the refreshed slate of candidates would go before the executive committee once again to be ratified at a later date.

What happens now?

The DUP's central executive committee is to meet next Friday, where the party’s entire Assembly election ticket will either be ratified, or not. If not, then the selection processes are repeated, where necessary, and the slate of candidates goes for ratification once again, until the slate is approved.