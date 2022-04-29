DUP shrug off LucidTalk poll result, while TUV predicts it will receive even larger vote share

The DUP and TUV have both predicted they will out perform results predicted in Friday’s Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson still thinks his party will come out on top, despite the poll result suggesting 20% of first-preference votes, which is six percentage points behind Sinn Fein.

Meanwhile, the TUV were predicted 9% of first-preference votes, but told the Belfast Telegraph this would be even greater despite an apparent snub from the BBC and UTV over the televised leaders’ debates.

The Alliance Party is predicted to finish as the third largest party, with the poll predicting 14% of first preference votes alongside the UUP.

An Alliance spokesperson said the party was taking nothing for granted.

“It is encouraging once again to see confirmation of Alliance’s growth to third party in Northern Ireland, with the backing of our vision of a progressive, positive society where everyone is valued,” they said.

“But as always, this is only a poll and nothing is to be taken for granted. Every single vote needs to be earned and we will continue to seek to do so.”

The other main parties standing for election have also been contacted for a response to the poll results.

The SDLP were predicted to receive 10% of first preference votes, while the Green Party and People Before Profit were predicted 3% and 2% respectively.

It has been consistently suggested in recent polls that Sinn Fein will be elected as the largest party.

This would be the first ever time a nationalist party has achieved this in Northern Ireland and would allow Sinn Fein to nominate a first minister, most likely Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sir Jeffrey said his party would not lose the top spot.

"I think the polls are not reflective of what I find on the doors in Northern Ireland," he said.

"As we're going around, there is strong support for the DUP. Most unionists recognise that the DUP is the only unionist party that can win. They don't want to see Sinn Fein winning and taking forward their divisive border poll agenda.”

He claimed that most unionists knew there was “a clear choice” between his party’s five-point plan and Sinn Fein’s “divisive border poll” plan.

Sir Jeffrey said that unionists were likely to vote DUP and then transfer their votes to other unionist candidates.

"I'm not bothered by polls and I think the political pundits who stake their reputation on the results of polls might get a surprise on May 5."

The last Assembly election in 2017 saw the DUP win 28% of first-preference votes, which returned 28 MLAs.

Sinn Fein won 27% first-preference votes, which returned 27 MLAs.

The TUV's candidate for East Belfast, John Ross, said the poll had most likely underestimated the party's “surge”.

“The poll published in today’s Belfast Telegraph demonstrates that in spite of TUV being marginalised during the campaign by broadcasters, our support is solid," he said.

"I believe that it actually underestimates the scale of the TUV surge. I look forward to all the famous ‘commentators’ who are in and out of studios to talk us down having to eat some humble pie in a week’s time.”

Mr Ross then accused the BBC and UTV of marginalising his party by excluding the TUV from televised leaders’ debates.

He said the Alliance Party had appeared in the 2017 debates despite having secured 7.7% of the vote in the previous election.

“The unionist people will hear the TUV message loud and clear in spite of the efforts of the BBC and UTV,” he said.