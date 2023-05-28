DUP slams focus on ‘divisive border poll’ after SF's Mary Lou McDonald cautions over rushing into referendum

SF leader says preparation critical after Brexit debacle, but rivals slam party’s focus on issue

The DUP has said a continuing focus by Sinn Fein on what would be “a divisive border poll” shows that any commitment to building a shared future “remains in their rear-view mirror”.

The comments came after Mary Lou McDonald said her party would be foolish to call for a referendum on Irish unity too soon, saying lessons had been learned from the “foolish” way the UK Government had handled Brexit.

With Sinn Fein now the biggest party in both the Assembly and councils in Northern Ireland, the party’s position has never been stronger, but Sinn Fein president Ms McDonald said the groundwork must be done first to ensure conditions are right.

She again urged Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to start making plans for the medium and long term future of people across the whole of Ireland.

“The reality of this is this has to work for everybody, this is about a win for everybody on this island,” she said of any future Irish unity referendum.

“We will not go to the polls on a referendum in the absence of engagement, preparation and planning.

“We saw how that worked out for our neighbours across the water in the Brexit context. We will not be so foolish as to make that mistake again.”

“I want everybody to be involved and have a stake in all of this,” she told BBC’S Sunday Politics. “That’s the important work that needs to happen now.”

But East Belfast DUP MLA David Brooks responded by saying Sinn Fein “evidently only believe in a shared future if involves everyone sharing their 32 county plans”.

“The census publication shows there are three minorities in Northern Ireland,” he added.

“That trend has been developing over the last two decades. Sinn Fein’s sole response to the census and recent polls has not been about building a shared future, rather it has been about a divisive border poll.

“Sinn Fein’s record on treating unionist minorities in the last 12 months has been shameful.

“One only must look at how pro-Union people are treated in the nationalist controlled councils. Whether it is Fermanagh, Omagh, Londonderry, Newry, Newcastle or Kilkeel, Sinn Fein has proved that despite a sizable British minority, there is no space for Britishness.

“Not a Union flag to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s or Her Majesty the Queen’s passing. The Fermanagh & Omagh Mayor was absent from greeting the King in Enniskillen. There’s no space for the loyal orders. There’s no space for anyone selling a poppy and there’s a normalisation of council facilities being named after republican terrorists.

“Sinn Fein support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, despite near universal unionist opposition, is another clear indication that Sinn Fein has no interest in sharing if you don’t share their constitutional outlook. That is not the spirit of the Belfast or successor Agreements.”

The Sinn Fein leader had earlier said she had no doubts the referendums would happen and accused the Irish and British governments of sleepwalking into the future.

“What I am doubtful of is the capacity of the current governments in Dublin and London to be alive and aware and responsive to the extent of change, and simply to make preparations,” she added.

“Nobody should be afraid of this conversation. This is about opportunity. We all need to be involved and the governments, particularly in Dublin, need to lead in that regard.”

She also accused Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of “not being on the right page” after his insistence over the weekend that the priority must be to make the Good Friday Agreement work and restore the Assembly before any “conversations about what change we might be able to make” can happen.

“He is on the wrong page,” said Ms McDonald. “We all know full well that we need the Executive back up and running, a functioning Assembly, the East West bodies, the North South bodies up and working as well.

“But you can do all of those things and at the same time have the conversations, the kind of engagement and planning I’m describing.

“Political systems and political leaders have to have the capacity to multi-task and do several important, critical things at the same time.

“To advance an argument that we will not prepare for the medium and long term future simply because we have challenges in the present, that doesn’t stack up. That’s not responsible politics in my view.”

Ms McDonald said she would like to see further co-operation across the island on projects, including the critical upgrade to the A5 road in the north west following suggestions from Mr Varadkar that the Irish government could co-fund some infrastructure projects.