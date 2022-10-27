DUP spent most money during May’s election campaign, new figures show

Political parties spent over £1million between them in May’s election

List of total amount spent by each party.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson officially launches the Party’s campaign and Five-Point Plan for the 2022 Assembly Election at the Omniplex Cinema, Dundonald. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The DUP spent more than any other political party in Northern Ireland during May’s Assembly election.

Figures have been published by the Electoral Commission on the day when it could be decided that Northern Ireland holds a second election in 2022.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris says he will call an election if an Executive is not reformed by midnight.

At the May 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election, there were 239 constituency candidates who had to submit a spending return, listing details of what they spent during the election campaign.

The dataset includes the headline figures for the spending incurred and donations received by candidates at the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election.

Information is made publicly available to enhance transparency and to provide voters with information on donations to candidates’ election campaigns and their spending.

Northern Ireland’s political parties spent £1,065,826 during the last election campaign.

Electoral Commission data shows the DUP spent almost £175,000 during May’s campaign.

Sinn Fein was second highest with almost £167,000 and the SDLP third with close to £150,000.

Parties diverged when it came to the type of spending.

The DUP reported that £170,000 came from ‘direct spending’ with parties including the SDLP and UUP declaring similar.

All of Sinn Fein’s money was declared as ‘notional spending’ - “goods or services transferred to you, or provided to you for your use or benefit for free or at a discount” with £159,000 in the form of donations.

Of approximately £113,000 spent by Alliance, £106,000 came from notional spending/donations.

The DUP received £92,000 in donations, SDLP £120,000 in donations and UUP £70,000.

The candidate who spent the most and won a seat was the SDLP’s Patsy McGlone with just over £15,000, then the DUP’s Diane Dodds with £10,000 and Patrick Brown of Alliance with around £10,000.

Five Alliance MLAs featured in a list for winning a seat while spending the least amount of money.