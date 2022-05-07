DUP tactics damaged our vote, claims SDLP leader Colum Eastwood

The SDLP faced a “hurricane coming at us” in the final days of the campaign as the DUP antagonised nationalists, Colum Eastwood said last night.

The party leader explained: “In politics, sometimes there is a tide, and that tide is either in or out. It went out for us today.

“I think this was played as an historic moment, and I think people responded to that.

“Sinn Fein fought a very good campaign.”

The Foyle MP suggested that the tipping point had been the DUP’s indication that it would not nominate a deputy first minister in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.

That motivated nationalists to come out and vote for Sinn Fein, Mr Eastwood said.

Read more Sinn Fein will point to unionist intransigence as it ramps up calls for unity poll

“I think people decided that they were not having that, and in their droves voted for Sinn Fein,” he added.

“I know people left us and lent their vote to Sinn Fein. The Alliance surge on the other side really squeezed us with regards to seats, so we are battling in places we shouldn’t be battling and we are not picking up in places we should be picking up.”

He said the results would be examined, “and I take responsibility as leader”.

“The reality is that I am not convinced there is a lot more that I could have done in the circumstances,” Mr Eastwood insisted.

“It was just a hurricane coming at us. There’s not really much you can do when that happens. Our campaign was very good, our candidates were top class. We had very good people.

“The mood and the tide is against us. It’s not permanent but is of the moment.”