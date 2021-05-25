DUP tell Frost 'protocol must go' as LCC warn of 'summer of chaos'

Senior DUP politicians have told the UK's Chief Brexit Negotiator Lord Frost that the Northern Ireland Protocol "must go".

The party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson led a DUP delegation for talks with the Tory peer on Tuesday and said they had a "direct and forthright exchange of views over the issue".

It comes after European Commission (EC) President Ursula Von Der Leyen said there was no alternative to the "full and correct implementation" of the protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said he and colleagues Lord Dodds and East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson told Lord Frost Northern Ireland's full access to the UK internal market must be restored

"Those in London, Dublin and Brussels who continue to talk up the need for these oppressive and undemocratic arrangements to preserve peace and the Belfast Agreement fail to recognise that the protocol presents the single greatest threat to stability in Northern Ireland in a generation," the Lagan Valley MP said.

The post-Brexit protocol has sparked outrage in the unionist community, who feel it has cut Northern Ireland off from the rest of the UK by creating a trade border in the Irish Sea to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Many businesses and customers in the region have also reported problems importing goods from the rest of the UK, while other business leaders have said the protocol creates opportunities for Northern Ireland.

The EC President said the protocol is the "only possible solution to ensure peace and stability in Northern Ireland while protecting the integrity of the EU single market".

Talks between the UK and EU are taking place around options to simplify the protocol's working to address some of the issues.

Sir Jeffrey said the protocol had no support from the unionist community and it's imposition had "seriously undermined support for devolution".

"We made it clear that the Government must act carefully but decisively to restore the delicate balance of community relations in the coming days," he said.

"The EU has proven entirely incapable of listening to, or acting on, legitimate concerns around the impact of the Protocol on supply chains and communities in Northern Ireland. This shows no sign of changing.

"The Government has a duty to step up to the mark and urgently reinstate our historic East-West trading relationships."

Outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster accused the EU of having a "tin ear" to unionist concerns, while UUP Brexit spokesperson Steve Aiken said the EU were "tone deaf to the plight of Northern Ireland".

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) Chairman David Campbell said Mrs Von Der Leyen is like an "ostrich with her head in the sand" and her comments showed "how little she cares about peace and stability in Northern Ireland".

He warned the region is set to "descend into chaos this summer" as anger around the protocol grows.

"I also appeal to the Irish government to 'man up' and admit to misleading the commission with regard to the compatibility of the protocol with the Belfast Agreement and its impact on both communities in Northern Ireland. This admission would enable the commission and the United Kingdom Government to collectively suspend the protocol, and would do much to start to repair the damage caused to North-South relationships here," the LCC chair said.

"But be clear - the protocol has to go and will go."

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said it was hardly a surprise the EU wanted international agreements to be upheld.

He said issues around the protocol should be addressed and opportunities embraced.

“As far as the LCC goes, ramblings and threats from the self-appointed representatives of paramilitary gangs has no legitimate basis in our discourse,” he said.

An EC spokesperson said they did not wish to respond to Mr Campbell’s comments and reiterated Mrs Von Der Leyen’s statement on the protocol.