DUP to hold crisis meeting after Poots defies party reps to nominate Paul Givan for First Minister

DUP leader Edwin Poots (top) leaves the chamber after nominating Paul Givan (bottom right) as First Minister, in the Stormont Assembly in Parliament Buildings

A crisis meeting of the DUP is to be held on Thursday afternoon after Edwin Poots defied party representatives to go ahead with nominating Paul Givan as First Minister.

It wasn't without last-minute drama, but the offices of First and deputy First Minister were filled on Thursday afternoon, with Mr Givan and Michelle O'Neill taking up the roles.

The stalemate over Irish language legislation ended following a series of late-night meetings at Stormont on Wednesday, with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis pledging to push it through Westminster if the Assembly does not do so by the autumn.

There was a scramble on Thursday morning, however, when it emerged several senior DUP figures sent party leader Edwin Poots an email outlining their concerns over the decision to end the stalemate, essentially asking him to stall the process until he had further consulted with members.

A remote meeting was held between Mr Poots and the dissenting members with only minutes to go until the Assembly was due to meet to ratify the First and deputy at 12pm.

It has been reported that the DUP representatives voted against nominating, but, just a few minutes after 12pm, there was white smoke as Mr Poots and Mr Givan entered the chamber opposite Michelle O'Neill and Sinn Fein's nominating officer Conor Murphy.

Both the DUP leader and the now-First Minister are understood to have walked out of the meeting before the vote was actually taken. A meeting of party officers is expected later to discuss the matter, with even rumblings of a vote of no confidence in Mr Poots.

Confirming Mr Givan as his pick for First Minister, the DUP leader spoke of how his colleague walked into his office as a teenager wanting to get into politics, describing how he mentored him through his time as a councillor and later as an MLA and Stormont minister.

"We need more people like him to win for unionism," Mr Poots said.

Accepting the role, Mr Givan thank his party leader for his confidence in him.

"Our paths crossed 25 years ago. He is not just a colleague but a personal friend," he said.

"At the age of 23 when I became the youngest councillor, who thought that I would end up at this stage today as Northern Ireland First Minister?"

He also thanked his wife and family for their support throughout the years.

"I share the same drive and determination to serve the people of Northern Ireland. There is much goodwill from the public for this place to work," he said.

"We must recognise there is more in common than separates us. Northern Ireland is a special place."

Paying tribute to former DUP First Ministers, he added: "They all had their own way of leading, and I'm sure I'll have mine. Mistakes I'm sure I will make, I'm not infallible, but I share the same drive and determination to serve the people of Northern Ireland."

Nominating Ms O'Neill as deputy First Minister, Finance Minister Conor Murphy described his colleague as someone who has led with "good grace", determined to do the right thing for everyone.

"Michelle O'Neill has shown herself time and time again to be a strong and undaunted and dedicated leader," he said.

Ms O'Neill said society would not be "going backwards", following the Irish language legislation controversy.

"Each of the five parties within the Executive all have distinct identities and different outlooks and policies. We do not and will not always agree but we are adults and we can get around he Executive table," she said.

"People want mature political leaders who will get things done. In taking the pledge of office I am fully committed in the interest of the whole community in working in the Executive office with Mr Givan.

"On the issue of rights. We have seen the DUP resist these, I don't expect that to change. I respect those of a British tradition and unionist tradition in this house and within out wider community.

"I have tried to demonstrate that in my role as deputy first minister over the past 17 months. The official recognition of the Irish language in this state...represents parity of esteem. As a society we are only going forward we are certainly not going backwards."

Alliance leader Naomi Long congratulated the new First and deputy First Ministers on their new roles, but she cautioned: "The public are weary. They need and deserve leadership and hope. I will work with both the First Minister and deputy First Minister in good faith to deliver that. We have a chance to deliver real change, let’s grasp it."

UUP leader Doug Beattie welcomed Mr Givan and Ms O'Neill to their posts, adding that he hopes identity politics stop being "what drives us" in the chamber.

“We all want our people to wake up in the morning with a sense of purpose, we all want our people to go to bed at night with a sense of fulfilment,” he added.

SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon said the people of NI "should never have been brought back to the point of crisis once again".

“All of us made promises to the people of NI and all of those promises must be honoured,” she said, adding that no party has the right to "pick and choose which commitment will be or will not be honoured".