DUP to set up panel to gauge opinion on Windsor Framework

The leader of the DUP intends to create an eight member panel to gauge opinions on the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said members – including former party leaders Dame Arlene Foster and Peter Robinson – will report back by the end of this month.

He said their findings will inform the party’s decision making process and denied the move is intended as a delay tactic.

The group will also include Carla Lockhart MP, Ross Reed OBE, Brian Kingston MLA, John McBurney Deborah Erskine MLA.

"The DUP is now engaged in a detailed study of what has been published as well as examining the detail of the legal texts published to date,” Sir Jeffrey said in a statement.

“Clearly further legal text remains to be published to give effect to some of the changes already secured.

“We have already commenced discussions with the UK Government on a range of issues where we require further clarity and where we believe more work will be needed.

“During our Assembly election campaign we indicated that the Protocol must be replaced with new arrangements that are able to command broad support in Northern Ireland and which respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom.

“Today I have established a group to commence and undertake a wide consultation process within Northern Ireland, listening and taking views on the Framework document. This work will be undertaken in parallel with our on-going engagement with the UK Government.”

The group of party members and independent thinkers has been tasked with engaging with a broad section of the unionist and loyalist community, the business sector, civic society and others who want to see Northern Ireland prosper within the Union.

“History teaches us that it is always better to get the right outcome for Northern Ireland rather than a rushed one,” Sir Jeffrey added.

The DUP leader said in “broad terms it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern”.

He said there “can be no disguising the fact that in some sectors of our economy EU law remains applicable” in Northern Ireland.

The Lagan Valley MP also claimed that “early cheerleaders” of the Northern Ireland Protocol “have come to recognise that it could not have been made to work, had upset the delicate political balance in NI and was not supported by the unionist community”.

“Our judgement and our principled position in opposing the Protocol in Parliament and at Stormont has been vindicated,” Sir Jeffrey added.

“Undoubtedly it is now recognised that the protocol does not work.

"When others said there would be no re-negotiation and no change our determination has proved what can be achieved.”

It comes after a former DUP MLA and Stormont minister claimed Sir Jeffrey is “keen to do a deal” and accept the deal despite opposition from within the party.

Jim Wells, who quit the DUP after being deselected ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that his phone “has gone red hot” since details of the proposals were published with former colleagues eager to share their thoughts.

“My view is that Jeffrey personally would be keen to do a deal, I think he would get the support of the Assembly party but I think he will have real problems with the Westminster group and of course the party’s central executive,” he said.

“There’s nobody pressing Jeffrey Donaldson to accept the framework within the party.

"There’s no enthusiasm for it.

"It’s between those who are objecting it and those who are afraid of the consequences of rejecting it. That’s where the party stands at the moment.”

The former health minister said the DUP leader is wise to take time to consider the deal, but said he believes Sir Jeffrey will have “difficulty selling it” to the wider membership unless there are changes.

Meanwhile a Sinn Féin MP has warned that efforts to restore Stormont should not be bound up with Windsor Framework talks between the UK Government and political parties in Northern Ireland.

Separate talks with the main parties are taking place on Monday and the Secretary of State is expected to provide more detail this week on how the so-called Stormont Brake is going to work.

John Finucane told BBC Radio Ulster there will be no changes to what has been agreed and he expects discussions to focus on clarifying elements of the deal.

“I don’t believe with respect that Chris Heaton-Harris would have the ability to change anything in a deal that has been negotiated,” he said.

“All of the soundings from both Europe and the UK Government since last week have made it clear there is now a full stop.

“Negotiations are over. The deal has been made.

“British Government interests are moving on to the next issue – it’s the same for the EU.”

Mr Finucane questioned what the DUP expects to achieve if the party continues to boycott devolved government here.

“My concern, I think the majority of people’s concern, is that the brake or any aspect of the deal is used as a continued obstacle for the restoration of our Assembly and Executive,” he said.

“I think the negotiations took their course, the negotiations are now over and the deal itself and substance of that deal should always be analysed and run parallel to - not be bound up - within the conversation of whether we will have a functioning Assembly or Executive.”

Mr Finucane acknowledged that it is right to scrutinise the agreement, but urged Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's party to think of people on hospital waiting lists as they do so.

“People do not have the luxury of time to wait while people pore over an enormous amount of legal text,” he said.

The north Belfast MP said conversations taking place this week should have no bearing on getting Stormont up and running again.

“Whilst we never accepted that a boycott of the institutions was anything more than punitive on people who needed political leadership, if you use the logic that a boycott was there to influence negotiations then there is nothing there that exists that could possibly be influenced,” Mr Finucane said.

The elected representative said the eyes of the world will be on Northern Ireland on St Patrick’s Day and in the run up to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement as he urged politicians to showcase the economic opportunities available in NI.

Addressing concerns that Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill used “inflammatory language” by claiming a UK/Irish arrangement could be the only alternative if the Stormont impasse continues, Mr Finucane insisted the party’s preference is for the DUP to sit around the Executive table.

"I’m not quite sure who that would be inflammatory to,” he added.

An NIO spokesman has previously said joint authority will not be considered.