DUP to vote against Stormont Brake this week

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has indicated that his party will vote against the Stormont Brake when it goes to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

The DUP leader said: “Since the announcement that the ‘Stormont Brake’ is to be debated and voted upon in Parliament on Wednesday there have been a number of indications that this vote will be read as indicative of current positions on the wider Windsor Framework package.

“Our party officers, the only decision-making mechanism in our party on these matters, met this morning and unanimously agreed that in the context of our ongoing concerns and the need to see further progress secured whilst continuing to seek clarification, change and re-working that our members of Parliament would vote against the draft statutory instrument on Wednesday.

“We will continue to work with the Government on all the outstanding issues relating to the Windsor Framework package to try to restore the delicate political balances within Northern Ireland and to seek to make further progress on all these matters.”

The brake is designed to give MLAs a greater say on how EU laws are applied in Northern Ireland.

It would allow a minority of Assembly members at Stormont to formally flag concerns about the imposition of new EU laws in Northern Ireland - a move that could see the UK government veto their introduction in the region.

Senior DUP MP Ian Paisley already confirmed earlier on Monday that he will vote against the Government on the brake mechanism.

In an interview with the News Letter, Mr Paisley said: "I am categorically voting against, and I would be surprised if my colleagues do not join me".

He added: "My initial reaction to the Windsor Framework was that I didn't think it cut the mustard in terms of addressing our seven key tests (on restoring NI's place within the UK internal market).

"After taking time to study it and a least one legal opinion on it, and going through the details, and also having conversations and messages back and forward to the Secretary of State, I am still of that opinion - that it doesn't address any of our seven tests.

"It is the old substance dressed up in a new package with a ribbon around it, but it hasn't actually changed, or addressed the fundamental issue of Northern Ireland trade being disrupted in our internal UK market."

Fellow party MP Jim Shannon echoed this sentiment.

"The government hasn't convinced us - legally or otherwise - that the Stormont Brake actually means anything. It is a platitude of words and we need something more concrete,” he said.

"The government needs to take a good hard look at where they are with it.”

Mr Donaldson continued: “Last week I indicated that while significant progress had been secured in the Windsor Framework across a number of areas it does not deal with some of the fundamental problems at the heart of our current difficulties.

“It is our party view that there remain key areas of concern which require further clarification, re-working and change as well as seeing further legal text.

"There is no doubt it is vital that the Northern Ireland Assembly must have at its disposal democratic mechanisms that are effective in law and which underscore the role of the locally elected representatives of the people of Northern Ireland to determine whether amended or new laws are implemented.

“Notwithstanding the issues and conditions which have to be met to make the brake work it remains the case that the “brake” is not designed for, and therefore cannot apply, to the EU law which is already in place and for which no consent has been given for its application.

“Whilst representing real progress the “brake” does not deal with the fundamental issue which is the imposition of EU law by the Protocol.”