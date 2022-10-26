DUP told to keep their head over protocol row, as former leader Peter Robinson makes rare personal intervention

Former First Minister slams other parties, the Secretary of State and the media in social post

The former DUP leader Peter Robinson has made a rare intervention into the current Stormont protocol row, as he urged those in the party to “keep your head” and slammed the other parties for criticising his former colleagues.

In a social media post, the 73-year-old former First Minister also criticised the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris for thinking he “knows what unionist voters will do at the polls”, after the Conservative minister reiterated his threat to call an election if Friday’s deadline passes without a new Executive being formed.

In his message to those within the current DUP leadership, Mr Robinson ended his post with “you haven’t come this far, to only come this far”.

At the weekend Mr Heaton-Harris singled out the DUP saying they have a “choice” over the early election threat and encouraged them to take the “opportunity to come back in”.

The DUP are currently refusing to enter into the Assembly or reform the Executive as a result of the Northern Ireland Protocol and post-Brexit trading barriers imposed on some goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Mr Robinson served as Northern Ireland’s First Minister alongside Martin McGuinness from 2008 to 2015.

The former leader hit out at all four of the other Stormont parties, alongside some elements of the media in Northern Ireland.

"Let me see, have I got this right? Sinn Fein, who refuse to sit at Westminster are attacking the DUP for not sitting in Stormont,” he wrote.

“The government who refuses to call a general election to gain a mandate is insisting the Northern Ireland Assembly should have an election.

"The Alliance party want to activate Stormont without the DUP, though it never wanted such an outcome when republicans stayed out of the Executive for three years.

"The media who tell us they are the fact-checkers to ensure parties keep their manifesto promises insist the DUP should break its manifesto commitment of awaiting the resolution of the Protocol issue before entering a new Executive.

"Non-unionists say the Belfast Agreement should be the point of reference for the future while demanding that its central requirement for cross-community support be dropped.

"The UUP believe that the best way to remove the damage of the Protocol is to work as normal with the Protocol unchanged. The SDLP want joint-authority while insisting they respect the principle of consent for constitutional change.

"The Secretary of State having been here for a few weeks thinks he knows what unionist voters will do at the polls though years of polling demonstrates he has got it entirely wrong. Umm. Did someone say the key to success is consistency?

“To my colleagues in the DUP – continue to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs. You haven’t come this far, to only come this far.”

Earlier, the Secretary of State held meetings with all the Stormont party leaders in Belfast.

Sir Jeffrey told reporters in London there was "still some way to go" in solving the problems over the protocol following his phone conversation with Mr Heaton-Harris.

Meanwhile Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said the “clock is ticking”.

"My number one priority is the restoration of the executive, that should also be the Secretary of State's priority,” she added.

The Belfast Telegraph has approached the Northern Ireland Office, Sinn Fein, the SDLP, the UUP and the Alliance Party for comment.