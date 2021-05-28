DUP turmoil: Resignations, walk outs and heated exchanges after 'ding dong' leadership meeting but Poots insists party not divided

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has insisted the party is not divided, despite a heated meeting to confirm him as the next leader last night.

It's understood there were frank exchanges between party members during the meeting, over the handling of outgoing leader Arlene Foster's departure.

Far from the coronation Mr Poots would have hoped for after narrowly defeating Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the ratification of his leadership took over two hours as an attempt to hold a secret ballot to confirm his leadership was outvoted.

Outgoing leader Arlene Foster left before Mr Poots took to the stand to make his inaugural speech as leader, as did other senior figures including Sir Jeffrey, Gavin Robinson, Diane Dodds and Gregory Campbell. Mrs Foster gave a peace sign as she left.

Arlene Foster leaving the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast

Paul Bell, a member of the Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP association for 20 years, dramatically announced he has quit the party.

Talking to the media outside the hotel, he said the party will “shed tens of thousands of votes” because of the way Mrs Foster's departure was handled.

Mr Poots said it was natural people would have strong feelings after a leadership contest.

"Everybody that goes through an electoral contest will have some passion, passion is good in politics, I like to see people having passion, sometimes even when they are people who are contesting with me," he said.

Referring to Mr Bell, the Lagan Valley MLA said "sometimes people don't like the outcome and they do things in the heat of the moment".

The 56-year-old said he had been blamed for things he hadn't done over the past few weeks, but it would have been "inappropriate" to defend himself.

Mr Poots said he had been confirmed twice as DUP leader and was "looking forward to my colleagues joining with me to defend this union that we cherish".

The new DUP leader had strong words for the Irish Government, saying that while he respected Taoiseach Micheal Martin, he held Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney responsible for the Northern Ireland Protocol due to their actions during the Brexit negotiation process.

He said the protocol was a "shame on the Irish Government".

"Relationships are really, really bad with the Irish Government as a consequence," Mr Poots said.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said that if anyone understood the pain caused by a political leadership change it was him.

He said his late father had been left "heartbroken" after being forced out as DUP leader, and that it contributed to his poor health.

"If anyone in this party can talk about difficulty it's me, you saw what happened to my dad, it killed my father, I know it hurts," Mr Paisley said.

"We have to keep working as a party and we will make it work for our country because we are the only party that can save the union, retain the union and build the union."

He acknowledged Mrs Foster's departure had been "extremely difficult" and said there needed to be a "rebuilding of relationships".

"It was a very straightforward and honest meeting, some people poured out their souls, some people were emotional and they were entitled to be that. This party is always described as a bit of a family party and sometimes in your family you have a bit of a ding dong and there was probably a bit of a ding dong, but we'll pull together," Mr Paisley said.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson also denied there were divisions within the party.

"People had an opportunity to say, they said it very forthrightly and it was all very amicable at the end of the day and a decision was made," he said.

"I can't speak for every individual. Some people will be unhappy with some changes that happen. All I can say is there was agreement at the end of the meeting as to who we should choose.

"Nobody was coerced into voting one way or another. They are all big boys and girls who can make up their own minds and gave their own say."

Gregory Campbell and Jeffrey Donaldson pictured at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast

Appearing on the BBC’s Newscast podcast, Mrs Foster commented on her ousting as party leader.

Edwin Poots pictured at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast

“It’s not particularly pleasant,” the outgoing First Minister said.

“I think that I said a couple of days after what had happened that politics is brutal, but even by DUP standards it was pretty brutal, in terms of what happened.

“I had absolutely no idea and was telephoned by a close colleague that this was happening on Monday evening and then by Tuesday morning, it was all in the papers.”

Paula Bradley was also confirmed as the DUP’s next deputy leader, replacing Nigel Dodds, after her victory over party veteran Gregory Campbell in the leadership election.