DUP urged to restore power-sharing in order to unlock crucial cost-of-living funds

Political parties and Age NI put pressure on DUP to form Executive

Recall: Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Conor Murphy speaking after talks with the US delegation. Credit: Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Pressure is mounting on the DUP to form an Executive after it emerged that vital hardship funds may not be released to the public in Northern Ireland without a devolved government in place.

Sinn Fein has recalled the Assembly to meet on Monday in a bid to restore power-sharing and distribute to struggling households a total of £435m in unspent frozen funds that has built up since the Executive collapsed.

On Thursday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a new UK-wide £15bn support package targeted at millions of low-income households.

All households in Great Britain will receive a grant which will reduce energy bills by £400 from October. To do the same, Stormont would normally receive proportional funding — £165m in this case — as a result of ‘Barnett consequentials’, the mechanism used to calculate spending in the devolved regions.

However, the absence of an Executive will pose challenges for introducing the energy discount for households here, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said.

Mr Murphy said: “I have spoken to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury. I have committed to working with him to ensure the Energy Bills Support Scheme will deliver equivalent support to people here given the absence of an Executive. Our citizens need support now.”

The Treasury said it is exploring all options for how the scheme can be extended to Northern Ireland.

Other measures that are unaffected include a UK-wide £650 payment to more than eight million low-income households on certain benefits.

This will be an automatic payment into bank accounts in two instalments — the first in July and the second in the autumn. Those on disability benefits will receive £150 in September, which may be on top of the £650 payment. Households that receive the Winter Fuel Payment — which is nearly all homes with at least one person of pension age — will receive an extra £300 in November or December.

But in terms of the £400 energy discount, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said the DUP “needs to look these people in the eye and tell them why they won’t return to government so that people can receive this vital support.”

Age NI called for the Assembly “to get back to business and unlock much-needed financial support for tens of thousands of older people”.

The charity said it fears that the full extent of the payments outlined will only be available to older people here if politicians get back round the table and agree how the money will be accessed.

Eithne Gilligan, Age NI head of policy said: “What we need to ensure is that older people here in Northern Ireland get timely and equal access to what has been promised — and in full — and that they are not disadvantaged because of our political situation.

“We are hearing from pensioners who are feeling financial pressure and already living in fear of the coming months ahead. They need this money in their pockets now.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson on Thursday dismissed Sinn Fein’s Assembly recall as a “stunt”.

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley acknowledged on BBC Radio Ulster that there was no indication yet of how the £400 discount on energy bills will be spent in Northern Ireland.

But he also defended his party’s position: “Equally, the Treasury is not sure how it can work in relation to the ties with the protocol. These issues have to be addressed.

"There is no reason why it cannot be addressed if there is collective will. The Government understands our concerns in relation to the protocol, as do our voters."

To pay for the measures, a temporary levy or ‘windfall tax’ will be charged on profits of oil and gas companies at a rate of 25%.

It will raise around £5bn revenue over the next year to help families with the cost of living.

Northern Ireland was also earmarked for £14m for a Household Support Fund, but Mr Murphy said it also “cannot be allocated in the absence of an Executive”.

“This now means there is a total of £435m which cannot be allocated to help families, workers and businesses with the cost of living and to support public services, particularly our health service," he said.