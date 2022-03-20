DUP veteran who quit after ousting of Arlene Foster ‘delighted’ to run for party in Assembly election

Paul Bell resigned from the DUP in the aftermath of Arlene Foster's departure but returned when Sir Jeffrey Donaldson replaced Edwin Poots as party leader.

A veteran DUP member who quit after the ousting of Arlene Foster says he is “delighted” to be running for the party in the Assembly election.

Paul Bell confirmed he has been selected to stand in Fermanagh-South Tyrone on May 5.

Deborah Erskine, who was co-opted in place of Mrs Foster last year, will be the second candidate.

Their selection was ratified by the party hierarchy in recent days.

The Belfast Telegraph had reported both would be selected on February 2.

Mr Bell, from Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, is a former chairman of the local constituency association and a party member for more than 20 years.

But he resigned last May after walking out of a meeting to ratify new leader Edwin Poots. Afterwards, he claimed Mrs Foster had been “stabbed in the back”.

At the time, he warned the party would lose “thousands of votes” over how it treated Mrs Foster, saying many would “vote for anyone but the DUP” at the next Assembly election.

He returned after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took over as party leader, following Mr Poots’ ill-fated 21 days in charge - and is now running for Stormont.

Mr Bell posted on Facebook that he was “delighted to have been ratified to run in the upcoming Assembly election along with Deborah Erskine”.

The DUP may struggle to get both elected on May 5.

It took one of the seats in Fermanagh-South Tyrone at the 2017 election, with Mrs Foster topping the poll. However, the party failed to get a second candidate over the line, with Lord Morrow, the party chairman, missing out after the number of MLAs returned from each constituency was cut from six to five.

Mr Bell is a well-known figure in the south Tyrone area. His daughter Kim Ashton is a DUP councillor on Mid-Ulster council and was a special adviser to Mrs Foster in The Executive Office.

When Mrs Foster was ousted as leader last May, DUP members in the constituency issued a statement expressing their “disgust”, saying: “This was not done in our name.”

Mr Bell then quit on the night party members met to ratify Mr Poots as leader. He walked out of the meeting as Mr Poots stood to make his acceptance speech - only to change his mind and return after Sir Jeffrey took over as leader.

The other DUP candidate running in Fermanagh-South Tyrone is Ms Erskine. A former journalist, she had been a DUP councillor and had also worked as a party press officer before replacing Mrs Foster at Stormont last October.

Confirming she was standing, Mrs Erskine said it was important that the DUP continued to have “strong representation” in the constituency.

She added: “I have a vision for unionism and to champion Fermanagh and South Tyrone in the Assembly. Over the short few months I have been your MLA, I hope you have been able to see my passion in working for you. Come May 5 I want to continue that work.

"The DUP in Fermanagh and South Tyrone has had strong representation in the past, through Arlene Foster and Lord Morrow. I want to thank in particular my friend Arlene for the support and encouragement she has given me.”

Mrs Erskine said she was “delighted” to be running alongside Mr Bell, adding: “Paul, who hails from Aughnacloy, shares my passion for this constituency and I know we can work to ensure your voice is heard in the Assembly chamber.

“I have really enjoyed meeting many people through my constituency office, pop-up surgeries, local groups and businesses. I look forward to meeting more residents in the coming weeks on the doors.

“As the youngest female Unionist MLA I want to continue standing up and speaking out for my home area.”