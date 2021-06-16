DUP warn Brandon Lewis not to undermine devolution in Irish language row

DUP Economy Minister Paul Frew has warned Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to be "very careful" not to do anything that jeopardises devolution as talks continue over the Irish language.

Mr Frew said the situation at Stormont was "finely balanced" and it would not be helpful for the Northern Ireland Secretary to interfere.

He was speaking as Stormont teeters on the brink of collapse due to a Sinn Fein-DUP row over the Irish language.

Sinn Fein have called on the UK Government to legislate for the Irish language provisions contained in last January's New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) Agreement, which has angered the DUP.

Sinn Fein have said they will not support Edwin Poots’ choice for First Minister, Paul Givan, without Irish language legislation in place and claimed Mr Poots would not commit to it before next May's scheduled Assembly election.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he wanted to see all of NDNA implemented, but stopped short of committing to legislating for the Irish language.

Mr Lewis is set for further meetings with the DUP and Sinn Fein later on Wednesday.

Mr Frew gave his view of the situation at the new PWC headquarters in Belfast city centre, while attending a press conference to announce 771 new jobs as part of a new advanced research and engineering centre.

"The Secretary of State has to be very careful he doesn't undermine the devolution settlement. It's finely balanced. Local politicians here are making tough decisions on behalf of the people," the North Antrim MLA said.

"That would not be helpful for the Secretary of State or anybody to step in on that space. We have a devolved Assembly, and that's where these decisions should be taken."

The Economy Minister said all parties remained committed to delivering on NDNA and called for a "delivery plan" to outline how the rest of the agreement would be implemented.

"We need something that tells us the route to progress and once we get that I think we can move forward all together and bring stability that Northern Ireland needs and bring the innovation and jobs that we really need to bring into Northern Ireland," he said.

Mr Frew said there was need to have an Executive in place "as soon as possible" to make decisions around the coronavirus pandemic.

Some restrictions, including those around live music, are set to be lifted from next Monday, but this can not proceed if there is no Executive meeting on Thursday to approve it.

"We're in full recovery mode, this today typifies that, but we need much more. We need our decisions to be made by local politicians who know the ground, who know the people and who know this country," the DUP MLA said.

"I'm focused and looking forward to my first Executive meeting where I'll be around the table with my colleagues to try and hammer out some of these issues. Decisions have to be taken and taken quickly. I hope that will happen sooner rather than later."

The Economy Minister said he had his "own thoughts" with regards to coronavirus regulations and he wanted to see people get safely back to work.

"There will be flexibilities, of course there will, with regards to a new model and how we operate and work and a lot of people will be able to do that from home," he said.

"I want to make sure we don't have any restrictions in place a day longer than necessary so I hope to be able to present a case to the Executive that will get us back to normal as soon as possible."