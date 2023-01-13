DUP welcomes new North Down councillor who quit UUP over ‘chaotic’ plans

A North Down councillor who left the UUP over its election planning says he is looking forward to promoting ‘a positive vision for the future of unionism’ after joining the DUP.

Carl McClean recently quit the Ulster Unionists, citing what he described as "completely chaotic" plans for May's local government elections.

He accused the UUP of "disgraceful behaviour" in its candidate selection process in North Down, describing it as "absolute madness".

And also claimed the party was risking the loss of councillors by running several candidates in areas where it would be "completely impossible" to elect more than one Ulster Unionist.

Welcoming Mr McClean, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “Carl is a positive and articulate unionist representative, and I am delighted that he has joined the DUP.

"I want to build a stronger and more cohesive unionism, and there is a warm welcome within the party for anyone who wants to build a better Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom.”

He added: "We have welcomed many new members, both those who have previously been members of other parties and those taking their first step into political activity.

“The challenges we face currently have placed a renewed focus on the importance of our place within the United Kingdom and I would encourage others to follow the lead of Carl and many others.”

Mr McClean said he has worked closely with DUP colleagues over the years on the council and is “delighted” to have joined the party.

“My desire is to see Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom promoted and strengthened,” he added.

"The case for the Union is overwhelming and support for the Union remains consistently strong, but we must strive to ensure the broadest possible support is realised.

"It was this desire which has always driven my political activity and the Democratic Unionist Party is the vehicle which can best achieve this.”

Mr McClean continued: “I would like to thank Sir Jeffrey, and members of the party at all levels for the warm welcome I have received. It was a pleasure to meet with Sir Jeffery recently and discuss our shared political values and positive vision for the future of Unionism.

"I look forward immensely to working under his leadership to promote positive unionist messaging as a DUP representative.”

Mr McClean was elected a councillor for the Ulster Unionist Party in the Holywood and Clandeboye area in the 2019 local elections and also previously stood as a candidate for the party in the 2019 UK General Election.

He was unsuccessful in the latter attempt, polling third with 2,516 votes and failing to be elected ahead of the DUP MP Gavin Robinson.

The UUP previously said: "The Ulster Unionist Party has its own internal process for selecting candidates and the numbers to run in each council area, and it was this process which successfully delivered Carl's election to Ards and North Down council in 2019.

"It is with sadness that we learnt that Carl was now set on resigning from the party.

"As sad as the loss of Carl is, the reality remains there are still many young, dedicated Ulster Unionists ready to run in his place to provide a bright future for unionism.”